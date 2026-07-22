Father Muller College of Nursing Strengthens Academic Excellence Through Four Strategic MoUs

Mangaluru: Reinforcing its commitment to academic excellence, interdisciplinary research, innovation, and holistic wellness, Father Muller College of Nursing (FMCON), under the aegis of Father Muller Charitable Institutions (FMCI), signed four strategic Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) over two days with leading institutions to enhance academic, research, innovation, environmental, and wellness initiatives for its students and faculty.

The collaborations were established with Avishkar Yoga & Holistic Health Center, the Department of Food Science at St. Aloysius (Deemed to be University), St. Aloysius College of Engineering, and the Centre for Environmental Studies at Yenepoya (Deemed-to-be University), reflecting FMCON’s vision of preparing future nursing professionals through collaborative learning and multidisciplinary engagement.

The first MoU, signed on July 15, 2026, formalized a partnership with Avishkar Yoga & Holistic Health Center to promote wellness, holistic health practices, academic collaboration, faculty and student development, and research in integrative healthcare.

The agreement was signed by Rev. Fr. Faustine Lucas Lobo, Director, Father Muller Charitable Institutions, and Mr. Kushalappa Gowda, Director, Avishkar Yoga & Holistic Health Center, in the presence of the FMCI Management Committee and members of the Avishkar Yoga Trust.

Addressing the gathering, Mr. Kushalappa Gowda expressed his delight at partnering with one of the region’s most respected healthcare and educational institutions. Recalling his personal experience at Father Muller Hospital nearly 27 years ago, he fondly remembered being welcomed by a compassionate doctor, a caring nurse, and an atmosphere of cleanliness and healing that instilled confidence even before treatment began. He said this memorable experience inspired him to collaborate with the institution in advancing wellness and holistic healthcare.

Rev. Fr. Faustine Lucas Lobo expressed confidence that the partnership would pave the way for meaningful academic collaborations, interdisciplinary research, and practical wellness initiatives that extend beyond institutional boundaries while enriching nursing education and patient-centred care.

Dr. Shycil Mathew, Professor, Department of Community Health Nursing, outlined the objectives and scope of the collaboration. The programme was compered by Dr. Kelvin Peter Pais, Liaison Officer, Father Muller Charitable Institutions and Professor, who also welcomed the gathering and coordinated the proceedings.

Later the same day, Father Muller College of Nursing signed two landmark MoUs with St. Aloysius (Deemed to be University), Mangaluru, establishing collaborations with the Department of Food Science and the St. Aloysius College of Engineering.

The agreements were signed on behalf of FMCON by Rev. Fr. Faustine Lucas Lobo, Director, FMCI, and Rev. Sr. Dr. Dhanya Devasia, Principal, Father Muller College of Nursing. Representing St. Aloysius (Deemed to be University) were Rev. Fr. Dr. Praveen Martis SJ, Vice Chancellor; Dr. Daniella Chyne, Head, Department of Food Science; and Dr. Ruban S., Dean, School of Engineering.

The collaboration with the Department of Food Science focuses on nutrition education, public health, food science research, faculty and student exchange, joint research projects, community nutrition programmes, workshops, seminars, skill development initiatives, and extension activities. The partnership is expected to strengthen evidence-based nutrition practices while contributing to the achievement of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The MoU with the St. Aloysius College of Engineering aims to integrate engineering innovations with healthcare and nursing education through collaborative projects in healthcare technology, biomedical innovations, digital health solutions, simulation-based learning, research, innovation, entrepreneurship, and capacity-building programmes.

On July 16, 2026, FMCON further strengthened its academic network by signing another MoU with the Centre for Environmental Studies, Yenepoya (Deemed-to-be University) at the Yenepoya University campus.

The agreement was signed by Rev. Fr. Faustine Lucas Lobo, Director, FMCI, and Rev. Sr. Dr. Dhanya Devasia, Principal, FMCON, while Dr. Aswini Dutt R., Registrar, and Dr. Bhagya Sharma, Deputy Director, Centre for Environmental Studies, represented Yenepoya (Deemed-to-be University).

The programme commenced with Rev. Sr. Dr. Dhanya Devasia felicitating Dr. Aswini Dutt R. in the presence of Dr. K. S. Gangadhara Somayaji, Vice Chancellor, Yenepoya (Deemed-to-be University).

A technical discussion followed between Dr. Bhagya Sharma, Rev. Sr. Dr. Dhanya Devasia, Dr. Agnes E. J., Vice Principal, FMCON, and Dr. Shycil Mathew, exploring opportunities for collaborative research, environmental health education, student internships, faculty exchange, community outreach programmes, and capacity-building initiatives aligned with SDG 3 (Good Health and Well-being), SDG 4 (Quality Education), SDG 11 (Sustainable Cities and Communities), SDG 13 (Climate Action), and SDG 17 (Partnerships for the Goals).

Representing Father Muller College of Nursing during the series of MoU signings were Rev. Sr. Dr. Dhanya Devasia, Principal; Dr. Agnes E. J., Vice Principal; Dr. Kaini Cecilia, Professor, Department of Medical-Surgical Nursing; Prof. Ashwin Bromeo J., Head, Department of Medical-Surgical Nursing; and Dr. Shycil Mathew, Professor, Department of Community Health Nursing.

These four strategic collaborations underscore Father Muller College of Nursing’s commitment to nurturing competent, socially responsible, and future-ready nursing professionals by fostering excellence in education, interdisciplinary research, innovation, environmental sustainability, and holistic wellness, in keeping with the institution’s motto, “Heal & Comfort.”