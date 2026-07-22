Oppn MPs in black protest outside Parliament House over NEET paper leak, police cruelty

New Delhi: A day after high-voltage demonstrations outside the Prime Minister’s official residence led to their forced eviction by the police, the Opposition MPs reached the Parliament complex on Wednesday, clad in black to express their anger and protest against police brutality.

The group of MPs, belonging to the INDIA bloc, assembled outside the Parliament complex, waving banners and raising slogans against the government’s ‘insensitivity and indifference’ towards students.

Various lawmakers from parties, including Congress, Samajwadi Party and Trinamool Congress, stood up together in a show of strength against police ‘brutality’ and the government’s handling of the students’ agitation at the Jantar Mantar and adjoining areas, where the group of protesters assembled to join the ‘Chalo Sansad’ march called by Cockroach Janata Party (CJP).

Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and many bigwigs of the INDIA bloc wore black clothes to register their protest against police manhandling and excesses.

On Tuesday, all three of them were forcibly removed from the protest site outside the PM’s residence as the Lok Sabha leader of the Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, urged more people to join the stir to embolden their call for the Education Minister’s resignation over NEET paper leaks.

A slew of Congress MPs hit out at the government over unleashing police force on the protesting lawmakers and forcibly escorting them out in vans and buses.

Terming it an “undeclared emergency”, Congress MP Pramod Tiwari said, “The way the government shamelessly arrested the Leader of the Opposition yesterday, even causing him injuries, I can only say that an undeclared Emergency has been imposed in the country. The Constitution no longer exists, and the only option left is to fight this government peacefully.”

Congress MP K. Suresh, slamming the police action on Congress leaders near the PM’s residence, said, “We are dressed in black and demonstrating in front of the Makar Dwar over how the police acted with brutality on LoP and other MPs.”

Meanwhile, the Parliamentary proceedings remain paralysed, primarily because of the widening rift between the Opposition and government over the paper leak issue that concerns lakhs of students.