Father Muller College of Pharmaceutical Sciences Announces Outstanding Results in RGUHS 2nd Semester B.Pharm Examination

Father Muller College of Pharmaceutical Sciences is pleased to announce the exceptional performance of its students in the Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS) 2nd Semester B.Pharm Examination held in November 2025, achieving an impressive overall result of 94%.

Of the students who appeared for the examination:

• 24 students secured Distinction

• 4 students secured First Class

The college proudly highlights the remarkable subject-wise results, reflecting the diligence of the students and the unwavering commitment of the faculty:

• Pathophysiology – 100%

• Pharmaceutical Organic Chemistry – 100%

• Biochemistry – 94%

• Human Anatomy & Physiology – 94%

The Management, Principal, and faculty congratulate all the students for their commendable achievements and extend warm wishes for continued academic excellence. The college reiterates its commitment to delivering high-quality pharmaceutical education and fostering outstanding professional competence.

Congratulatory messages poured in from Rev. Fr Faustine Lucas Lobo, Director, FMCI, who appreciated the efforts of both students and faculty in scripting a significant milestone in the history of the College of Pharmaceutical Sciences. He also expressed gratitude to Rev. Fr Donald NileshCrasta, Administrator, and Dr. Satish S., Principal, for being consistent pillars of encouragement and support.

Despite being a newly established institution, Father Muller College of Pharmaceutical Sciences has rapidly evolved into a distinguished standalone educational unit under Father Muller Charitable Institutions. With its state-of-the-art infrastructure and accomplished faculty, the college has quickly earned the trust and admiration of its students.