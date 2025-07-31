Father Muller College of Physiotherapy Inaugurates Research Cell, Hosts Hands-on Workshop

Mangaluru: The Father Muller College of Physiotherapy inaugurated its research cell on July 31st, 2025, in the Decennial Memorial Hall in the Knowledge Centre Building on Father Muller Medical College campus. The inauguration followed the distribution of batches to the faculty and student members of the research cell.

A research workshop titled “From Concept to Data: A Hands-on Guide to Cross-sectional Research” was organized to commemorate this event.

Prof. Cherishma Dsilva, Principal, Father Muller College of Physiotherapy, welcomed the gathering. She mentioned the long connection that Nitte Deemed to be University has with Father Muller Institutions and the growth and knowledge that we have gained from it.

The chief guest for this event, Dr. Praveen Kumar Shetty, Director (R & D), Nitte Deemed to be University, commended Father Muller College of Physiotherapy on their initiative towards improving research knowledge for the students. He also mentioned the importance of conducting research out of interest and not just for the sake of the rewards that accompany research.

The event was presided over by Rev. Fr. Faustine Lucas Lobo, Director, Father Muller Charitable Institutions. The director shared how he believes that every person should work on being their best version and how a little give and take with people around us takes us a long way in our growth process.

The inauguration was followed by the workshop, which was aimed to provide a step-by-step guide to conducting a cross-sectional study with hands-on sessions included for each research module. This workshop included practical guidance from research-experienced faculty to help the undergraduate and post-graduate students be better informed and knowledgeable regarding research.

The learning modules on different types of study design and levels of evidence were conducted by Dr. Sudhir Prabhu H, Professor & HOD, Department of Community Medicine, Father Muller Medical College.

The module on introduction to cross-sectional studies was provided by Dr. Manjunath J, Professor & HOD of Nephrology, Father Muller Medical College.

Dr. Nishanth Krishna K., Associate Professor, Department of Community Medicine, Father Muller Medical College, educated the audience on formulating a research question.

Ms. Praseena, Assistant Professor and Biostatistician from the Father Muller Research Centre, discussed the Study Population and Sampling Methods.

The learning module on Data Collection Methods and Ethical Considerations was conducted by Dr. Reshma G. Kini, Professor, Department of Pathology, Father Muller Medical College.

Dr. Garima Gupta, Professor, and Ms. Aishwarya Gatty, Assistant Professor from Father Muller College of Physiotherapy, took the audience through the Data Analysis and Interpretation module and presented the study findings in written form, respectively.

The workshop was well-received by all the delegates who attended it. The workshop included a couple of breaks to provide refreshments and ensure the students had the required mental break. The audience was actively involved throughout the modules and made the best of the resources provided to them.