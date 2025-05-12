Father Muller College of Speech and Hearing Champions Stuttering Awareness Week 2025: A Call to Early Intervention and Empowering Voices

Mangaluru: Every year, from May 9 to 15, the global community comes together to observe Stuttering Awareness Week, a dedicated time to shed light on a condition that affects communication and confidence—yet is often misunderstood. At Father Muller College of Speech and Hearing, we take this opportunity to raise awareness, foster empathy, and encourage early intervention for those who stutter.

Stuttering, also known as stammering, is a speech disorder marked by disruptions in the normal flow of speech—such as repetitions (e.g., “li-li-like this”), prolongations (e.g., “llllike this”), or involuntary pauses. It is one of several speech disorders, which also include articulation difficulties, voice disorders, and language delays. These challenges, especially when left unaddressed, can impact a person’s self-esteem, academic progress, and social interactions.

This school summer holiday season offers a timely opportunity for parents and caregivers to screen children for speech or language impediments. Early detection can make all the difference—and this awareness camp at Father Muller College of Speech and Hearing is led by some of the best-trained professionals in the region.

Among them is Prof. Cynthia Santhmayor, Principal of the College and a seasoned speech-language pathologist with a Master’s degree from the USA. Her dedication to helping children and adults alike has led to remarkable transformations—fostering confidence and inspiring vociferous change in those navigating speech-related challenges.

Others in the team Speech are:

Dr. Ramandeep Kaur – Professor & HOD – Speech and Language Pathology

Ms. Sushmitha U.J – Speech Language Pathologist Grade -1

Ms. Lakshmi s Kunnath – Assistant Professor

Ms. FrannieLamitaFernandes -Speech language pathologist grade I

Ms. Casmin K J – Audiologist /Speech language pathologist Grade -II

Ms. Melissa Benedicta Saldanha- Speech language pathologist grade I

Mr. Asif Maitheen- Speech language pathologist grade I

Ms. Al Shifa Khan- Speech language pathologist grade I

Speech and language educators play a transformative role through customised therapy plans, confidence-building, and family education. The goal is to empower individuals to express themselves with clarity and pride, setting them on a path to a brighter, more inclusive future.

Visit us at OPD No. 67, 3rd Floor, Utility Building, Father Muller Medical College Hospital.

Let our experienced team guide your child—or any loved one—toward fluent speech, self-assurance, and lifelong communication success.

A warm welcome awaits you at the Father Muller Speech and Language OPD.

“Let’s get those words off the tip of your tongue—loud, clear, and proud!”