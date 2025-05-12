Golden Jubilee Radiance at Bethany Mother House – 2025

Mangalore: Bethany Mother House, Bendur: The Congregation of the Sisters of the Little Flower of Bethany was immersed in a spirit of thanksgiving and joy as 10 sisters marked their Golden Jubilee of religious life through a meaningful fifteen-day renewal programme held from April 27 to May 12, 2025. This sacred gathering was a moment of grace, reflection, and spiritual deepening as the Jubilarians came together to rejoice for the 50 years of devoted service to God and the congregation.

The renewal programme was carefully designed to rejuvenate the minds and hearts of the participants. It featured sessions on holistic health and aging gracefully by Dr Laveena, spiritual integration and inner growth by Sr Lillis BS, and a powerful reflection on the Paschal Mystery and the charism of Bethany by Sr Mariette BS. The programme also included a prayerful pilgrimage to the Rosa Mystica Shrine and a 7-day renewal retreat led by Fr Biju Sebastian OP, offering the jubilarians a space for deeper communion with God.

The celebration reached its spiritual summit on May 12, 2025, with a solemn Eucharistic celebration presided over by Most Rev. Dr Alex Vadakumthala, Bishop of Kannur, concelebrated by Fr Sudeep Paul and Fr Ronald D’souza, relatives of the jubilarians. It was a celebration of unity and grace. In his homily, the Bishop reinforced that religious life is the place where one can look for true joy and satisfaction.

The felicitation programme followed the Eucharistic celebration during which Sr Rose Celine the Superior General, placed on record the significant contribution of the jubilarians for the mission of the church in diverse places and cultures. She said in her address that they have lived the charism and spirit of the Founder and the Institute with much love in their heart. Through them, Bethany has been made relevant in the church.

Each sister was honored with a floral garland, a citation, and a token of love, acknowledging their fifty years of faithful commitment. Sr. Rose Celine called them to grow deeper in their devotion to the Eucharistic Lord and Blessed Mother Mary.

The festivities concluded with the joyful cutting of the jubilee cake, and the singing of a greeting song. The entire Bethany family joined in spirit and presence to celebrate this significant milestone, giving thanks for the lives of dedication, love, and service lived out by the golden Jubilarians.

By Sr Renita Rego B.S

Bethany Mother House.