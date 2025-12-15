Father Muller Health Check-up Scheme – Christmas & New Year Edition Inaugurated

Mangaluru: The Christmas & New Year edition of the Father Muller Health Check-up Scheme was formally inaugurated on 15 December 2025 by the Director of Father Muller Charitable Institutions (FMCI), Rev. Fr Faustine Lucas Lobo, marking the beginning of a month-long festive health initiative that will run until 15 January 2026.

With over 25 registrations for the Executive Health Check-up on the inaugural day itself, the launch marked a momentous beginning, reflecting the growing trust of the public in Father Muller’s preventive healthcare services.

The formal inauguration was held with the unveiling of the festive offer poster, symbolizing the launch of this special community-oriented health initiative. In keeping with the joyful spirit of Christmas and the New Year, the celebrations were furthered with the cutting of a celebratory cake by Rev. Fr Faustine Lucas Lobo, along with dignitaries present and Mrs. Laveen D’Souza, the first beneficiary of the health check-up scheme on that day. The occasion reflected shared joy, goodwill, and a collective commitment to health and well-being.

Addressing the gathering, Rev. Fr Faustine Lucas Lobo emphasized the importance of maintaining the health of the mind, body, and soul, stating that true wellness is achieved only when all three are kept in harmony. He noted that Father Muller Medical College Hospital (FMMCH) contributes to the health of the body and mind through its dedicated doctors and healthcare services, while spiritual well-being can be nurtured by recognizing the human within—especially during this season that commemorates God coming to humanity in human form, bringing peace and joy. He further highlighted that the hospital, with its myriad departments and services, stands at the beck and call of the people and encouraged the public to make the best use of these facilities. The festive health check-up scheme, he said, is a small yet meaningful gift from the hospital, particularly beneficial for those with limited financial resources. He called upon everyone present to be ambassadors of the health check-up scheme and wished all a year ahead filled with good health.

The Christmas & New Year Health Check-up Scheme offers a 15% festive concession on a wide range of packages, including General Health, Executive Health, Senior Citizen, Women’s Health, Comprehensive Complete Heart Health, and Adolescent Health Check-ups. Additionally, an Audiometry test worth Rs. 1,500/- is being offered with a 100% concession, making the scheme even more accessible to the public.

This annual festive initiative is eagerly awaited, with many beneficiaries pre-booking their slots well in advance, as it coincides with the holiday season. The scheme also greatly benefits NRIs visiting their hometowns, enabling them to undergo comprehensive health evaluations during their stay.

Present on the occasion were Fr. William D’Souza, Assistant Administrator, FMMCH; Dr. Uday Kumar, Medical Superintendent, FMMCH; Dr. Ram Shenoy Basti, Professor & Head, Department of Radiology; Dr. Smitha Bhat, Professor & Head, Department of General Medicine; Mrs. Malini Menezes, OPD Nursing Superintendent; and Mrs. Bindu Ashok, In-charge Medical Social Worker, Health Check-up Schemes. The inaugural programme was compered by Dr. Kelvin Peter Pais, Liaison Officer.

As a joyous gesture marking the Christmas season and ushering in a sweeter New Year, plum cakes were distributed to all those present, adding warmth and festivity to the occasion.