Father Muller Homoeopathic Hospital Announces New Wellness Centre Emphasizing Naturopathy and Yoga

Mangalore: Father Muller Homoeopathic Hospital, Deralakatte, Mangalore, is proud to announce the establishment of a new wellness centre dedicated to promoting holistic health through Naturopathy and Yoga. In response to the rising prevalence of lifestyle diseases, also known as non-communicable diseases, the centre aims to provide comprehensive and preventive care that addresses the root causes of these conditions.

Lifestyle diseases, including diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, obesity, and infertility, are increasingly recognized as a silent epidemic of the modern age. These conditions often stem from unhealthy habits, sedentary lifestyles, poor diets, and chronic stress. Recognizing that these diseases are largely preventable, the wellness centre will focus on empowering individuals to make positive behavioral changes through holistic approaches rooted in natural medicine.

Naturopathy, based on the principle that nature possesses the power to heal, will be a cornerstone of the center’s approach. This system of medicine combines traditional healing methods with modern scientific advances, treating the whole person – body, mind, and spirit – through the utilization of the five elements of nature: Earth, water, fire, air, and space. The centre will offer a drugless and non-invasive approach to healthcare, emphasizing prevention and natural healing.

Yoga, derived from the Sanskrit word “Yuj,” meaning “to join,” will also play a vital role in the wellness centre’s offerings. Recognizing that stress and mental agitation often contribute to disease, the centre will utilize yoga therapy to promote mental and physical well-being. Yoga therapy encompasses gentle postures (asanas), breath control (pranayama), cleansing practices (Kriyas), relaxation techniques, and mindfulness practices. The aim is to reduce mental fluctuations and foster a disease-free state.

“Healing is not only about fixing what hurts, but it is about restoring balance – in the body, the mind, and the breath,” said [Spokesperson Name/Title]. “Naturopathy and Yoga remind us of the body’s innate ability to heal when supported with care, patience, and respect. Our vision is to promote holistic health and harmony of body, mind, and soul. We believe that where lifestyle meets natural medicine, it adds years to life and life to years.”

The wellness centre will offer a range of services, including:

Diet and nutrition counseling

Yoga therapy

Hydrotherapy treatments

Massage therapy

Acupuncture

Cupping therapy

Physiotherapy

Lifestyle and stress management programs

Relaxation therapies

Holistic health education

Preventive care programs

The wellness centre is now accepting bookings for the following sessions:

January 18th – January 28th

February 22nd – March 4th

March 8th – March 18th

To book your slot or for more information, please contact: 9459456633, 08242203901.