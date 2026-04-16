Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College & Hospital Celebrates 36th Graduation Ceremony

Mangaluru: Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College & Hospital (FMHMC&H) held its 36th Graduation Ceremony on Thursday, April 16, 2026, at the Father Muller Convention Centre, Kankanady, Mangaluru. The event commenced at 10:00 a.m. with a solemn procession of graduates, accompanied by a ceremonial band and a guard of honour.

The ceremony was presided over by Most Rev. Dr. Peter Paul Saldanha, Bishop of Mangaluru Diocese and President of Father Muller Charitable Institutions (FMCI). The Chief Guest was Dr. K S Gangadhara Somayaji, Hon’ble Vice Chancellor of Yenepoya (Deemed to be University). Also in attendance were Rev. Fr Faustine Lucas Lobo, Director of FMCI, Rev. Fr. Donald Nilesh Crasta, Administrator of FMHMC&H, Rev. Fr. Nelson Dheeraj Pais, Administrator of FMHPD, Rev. Fr. Ashwin Crasta, Assistant Administrator of FMHMC&H, Dr. E.S.J. Prabhu Kiran, Principal of Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College, Dr. Vilma Meera D’Souza, Vice Principal of FMHMC, Dr. Girish Navada, Medical Superintendent of FMHMC&H, and Dr. Reshel Noronha, the Convenor of Graduation Ceremony 2026. The dignitaries were welcomed in a traditional ceremony with Poornakumbha.

The formal program began with an invocation. Students of Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College performed a prayer song seeking divine blessings. Rev. Fr. Faustine Lucas Lobo, Director of FMCI, delivered the welcome address. He emphasized the values of wisdom, hard work, and perseverance. He reflected on the 146-year legacy of Father Muller Charitable Institutions and its contributions to homoeopathy. Fr. Lobo encouraged the graduates to serve with compassion and to embrace their roles as responsible healers. He also introduced and welcomed the Chief Guest.

Dr. E.S.J. Prabhu Kiran, Principal of FMHMC, presented the Annual Report for the academic year 2025–26, highlighting the academic achievements, clinical services, and research activities of the institution.

A significant highlight of the program was the recognition of the institution’s recent accreditation achievements. The Homoeopathic Medical College hospital received NABH accreditation. The Medical Laboratory received NABL accreditation. The NABH and NABL certificates were presented to the Director, Rev. Fr. Faustine Lucas Lobo. Additionally, Rev. Fr. Nelson Dheeraj Pais, Administrator of FMHPD, unveiled a new range of cosmetic products under Muller’s Cosmeceuticals.

Dr. K S Gangadhara Somayaji, the Chief Guest, conferred the degrees upon the graduands, followed by the administration of the Homoeopathic Physician’s Oath, led by Principal Dr. ESJ Prabhu Kiran. Most Rev. Dr. Peter Paul Saldanha, Bishop of Mangaluru Diocese and President of FMCI, honored the postgraduates.

In his Graduation Address, Dr. K. S. Gangadhara Somayaji described the day as a special milestone for the graduates as they transitioned into licensed practitioners. He congratulated the graduates and postgraduates, acknowledging the reputation of their alma mater. He emphasized the empathetic and holistic approach of homoeopathy, focusing on patient-centered case-taking. Dr. Somayaji encouraged the graduates to pursue higher studies and research, and to always respect their patients, alma mater, teachers, and parents.

Dr. Srikanya K H, speaking on behalf of the graduates, expressed gratitude towards the institution.

A total of 111 graduates were conferred with their degrees, including 92 BHMS undergraduates and 19 MD (Hom) postgraduates. Most Rev. Dr. Peter Paul Saldanha honored the University rank holders, subject-wise award winners, and recipients of academic and extracurricular distinctions, presenting 8 Institutional Prizes, 12 undergraduate, and 5 postgraduate subject-wise prizes. The college secured 4 undergraduate and 12 postgraduate ranks under the Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences, and the rank holders were recognized during the ceremony.

Dr. Merlin Liza James was awarded the RGUHS Gold Medal in Homoeopathic Materia Medica (MD), and Dr. Shreyank S. Kotian received the CCRH Scholarship for Quality MD Dissertation in Homoeopathy for his work in Paediatrics.

Students were also recognized for their achievements in university-level sports. Dr. K Kadambari was honored for representing the RGUHS Badminton Women’s Team at the South Zone Inter-University Tournament three times. Dr. Shithil Joseph was recognized for representing the RGUHS Athletic Team at the All India Inter-University Championship, and Dr. Alvia Pearl Rodrigues for representing the RGUHS Tug of War Women’s Team at the All India Inter-University Tournament.

The Dr. Jannu Pearly Sharon Memorial Research Award, sponsored by the 2017–18 Alumni of FMHMC and the parents of Late Dr. Jannu Pearly Sharon, was presented to Dr. K Kadambari as the best outgoing student researcher. The Award of Excellence for Undergraduate Student of the Year for the 2020-21 batch, instituted by the 1997 Alumni batch, was awarded to Dr. Srikanya K H. The Dr. Sumod Jacob Solomon Award of Excellence for Postgraduate Student of the 2022-23 batch, sponsored by the 6th Batch of Mullerians, was awarded to Dr. Akshara T. The Best Outgoing Postgraduate Award of Batch 2022-23, sponsored by Dr. S. K. Tiwari, Former Principal, FMHMC, in memory of his wife, Late Mrs. Savita Tiwari, was awarded to Dr. Akshay J. Nair. The Father Muller Charitable Institutions President’s Gold Medal for the Best Outgoing Undergraduate Student for the 2020-21 batch was awarded to Dr. Akhil Monteiro.

The President of FMCI honored the Chief Guest, Dr. K. S. Gangadhara Somayaji, as a token of appreciation.

In his Presidential Address, Most Rev. Dr. Peter Paul Saldanha congratulated the graduates, postgraduates, and award winners, emphasizing the significance of the occasion as both a milestone and a responsibility. He reflected on the legacy of Samuel Hahnemann and highlighted the need for innovation and research in a rapidly evolving world, while emphasizing the unique strength of homoeopathy in individualised, compassionate care.

Rev. Fr. Faustine Lucas Lobo, Director of FMCI, presented Most Rev. Dr. Peter Paul Saldanha, Bishop of Mangalore Diocese and President of FMCI, with a sapling as a gesture of gratitude.

Rev. Fr. Donald Nilesh Crasta, Administrator of FMHMC&H, delivered the vote of thanks. The Graduation Ceremony concluded with the institution’s anthem and the recessional of the graduates and dignitaries. Dr. Shreyank S. Kotian and Dr. Mable P. Andrade served as the comperes for the ceremony.

Prior to the ceremony, a Thanksgiving Eucharistic celebration was offered by Rev. Fr. Roshan Crasta, Former Administrator, Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College and Parish Priests of St. Raphael Church, Badyar, at Our Lady of Lourdes Chapel, Deralakatte, at 6.30 a.m. The Mass was attended by graduates, their parents, and staff.