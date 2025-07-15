Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College Hosts Dr M L Dhawale Memorial Oration and POTENTIA 2025

Mangalore: Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College hosted the Dr M L Memorial Dhawale Oration and POTENTIA ’25, along with the Muller’s Young Research Award for the Best Student Researcher, Muller’s Excellent Researcher Award for the best postgraduate researcher and Muller’s Researcher of the Year Award to the best faculty researcher from 12th -14th July 2025.

The POTENTIA 2025 commenced with the Inaugural ceremony on 12th July 2025 in Father Muller auditorium, Deralakatte.

Muller’s Excellent Researcher Award and Muller’s Researcher of the Year Award witnessed Poster and paper presentations by the 28 postgraduates and 16 faculty members of Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College on 12th July 2025. The Muller’s Young Researcher Award witnessed paper and poster presentations from students of various Homoeopathic Medical Colleges like Sri Sai Ram HMC, Yenepoya HMC, Alva’s HMC, L R Shah HMC, A M Shaikh HMC, Bharati Vidyapeeth HMC on 13th July 2025. 33 undergraduate students participated in the competition.

The audience witnessed a series of academic and research activities highlighting the talents and efforts of participants nationwide.

The inaugural program of the Dr. M.L. Dhawale Memorial Oration was held on 14th July 2025. Dr. E.S.J. Prabhu Kiran, Principal, welcomed the gathering. The chief guest for the event was Rev. Fr. Ajith Menezes, Administrator, Father Muller Medical College, who delivered an insightful message on the occasion. The Guest of honour, Dr. Anand Kapse, Director, Dr. M L Dhawale Memorial Trust Hospital, Palghar, Mumbai, was the Keynote speaker. Rev. Fr. Faustine Lucas Lobo, Director of Father Muller Charitable Institutions, presided over the programme and addressed the gathering.

The programme concluded with the prize distributions and awarding of the Muller Young Researcher Award for the best student researcher, Muller’s Excellent Researcher Award for the best postgraduate researcher, and Muller’s Researcher of the Year Award to the best faculty researcher.

Rev.Fr. Donald Nilesh Crasta, Administrator, Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College and Hospital, and Rev Fr. Faustine Lucas Lobo, Director, Father Muller Charitable Institutions, congratulated the winners and urged them to keep up the research work in the Homoeopathic system of medicine.

Dr. Arun Varghese, Assistant Professor, Department of Materia Medica, was awarded Muller’s Researcher of the Year award.

Dr. Akshay Nair, Postgraduate Student, Department of Repertory, was awarded Muller’s Excellent Researcher Award.

Ms. Muthu Valliammmai Nachiappan, Intern of Father Muller Homeopathic Medical College, was awarded the winner for Muller’s Young Researcher Award 2025.

Dr. Anand Kapse, Director, Dr. M.L. Dhawale Memorial Trust Hospital, Palghar, Mumbai, served as the keynote speaker and shared his valuable perspectives with the audience. He emphasized on the contributions of Dr. M.L. Dhawale. He emphasized the need for homeopathy to reach the grassroots level, particularly the underprivileged sections of society. Stressing the importance of scientific homeopathy, he shared his enriching experiences under the ICR (Institute of Clinical Research). He presented clinical cases that illustrated the concept of ideal cure and also underlined the relevance and application of the Standardized Case Record (SCR) through a detailed case discussion. He also advocated for integrated learning and collaboration between experts in Homeopathy and Allopathy to enhance patient care and holistic treatment approaches.