Father Muller Inaugurates Baandavya Child Development Centre – A New Dawn for Holistic Pediatric Care

Mangaluru: The Father Muller Charitable Institutions (FMCI) marked a historic milestone with the inauguration of Baandavya Child Development Centre—a visionary initiative offering one-point, comprehensive care for children with developmental challenges.

The centre was inaugurated by Rev. Fr Faustine Lucas Lobo, Director of FMCI, and Dr Rajesh Shetty, Managing Director of First Neuro Hospital. Located on the 3rd floor of the Utility Building, Baandavya has been meticulously designed to provide a seamless, child-friendly environment, ensuring that parents and guardians no longer have to navigate the labyrinth of hospital corridors for their children’s various needs.

The brainchild of Dr Anil Shetty, Professor and Head, Department of Pediatrics, Baandavya aims to unite diverse specialties under one roof—creating a space where medical, emotional, and social dimensions of a child’s development are addressed with compassion and expertise. “Children are the dream of every parent and the hope of every nation; here, we ensure that hope is nurtured,” prayed Rev. Fr Faustine during the blessing ceremony.

A special highlight of the inaugural was a creative reel made by the interns, set to a catchy tune, which beautifully showcased the spirit and vision of Baandavya. Its vibrant and heartwarming visuals drew thunderous applause from the audience, adding a youthful energy to the occasion.

Addressing the gathering at the formal inaugural programme in the Decennial Memorial Hall, Dr Rajesh Shetty recalled his deep connection with Father Muller, where he was born and raised as the son of the late Dr K. Sudhakar Shetty, the institution’s first qualified psychiatrist who served for over 52 years. “This centre is a boon for Mangaluru,” he remarked, “and in time, it will be the apple of the eye of Father Muller Medical College Hospital. Baandavya reflects a rare blend of vision, compassion, and affordability.”

In his presidential address, Rev. Fr Faustine explained the significance of the name Baandavya—a bond that connects the physical, emotional, and spiritual healing of a child, while fostering unity among the various departments and colleges of FMCI. Quoting St. Irenaeus, he said, “The glory of God is man fully alive,” affirming the centre’s mission to help children reach their fullest potential.

Designed as a multidisciplinary hub, Baandavya offers developmental assessments, counseling, interventions, parental education, and personalised therapies for children with developmental delays, learning difficulties, behavioral disorders, autism, ADHD, speech and language impairments, and motor skill challenges. The centre brings together the expertise of developmental pediatricians, psychiatrists, clinical psychologists, audiologists, speech and language pathologists, pediatric physiotherapists, counselors, special educators, occupational therapists, neurologists, and nutritionists—all committed to helping every child thrive at home, in school, and in society.

The programme was compered by Prof. Cynthia Santhmayor, Principal, Father Muller College (Speech & Hearing), who also welcomed the gathering. Dr Jason Glen D’Souza, Assistant Professor, Pediatrics, proposed the vote of thanks. Ms. Anupama K, Associate Professor & HOD, Pediatric Physiotherapy, and Dr Sahana Kamath, Associate Professor, Pediatric Physiotherapy, were among the active contributors to the programme.

Also present on the dais were Rev. Dr Michael Santhumayor, Administrator, FMMC; Rev. Fr George Jeevan Sequeira, Administrator, FMMCH; Dr Antony Sylvan Dsouza, Dean, FMMC; Rev. Fr William D’Souza, Assistant Administrator; and Dr Uday Kumar, Medical Superintendent. The 350-seat hall brimmed with faculty, well-wishers, and dignitaries celebrating this landmark in FMCI’s service to the community.

In his heartfelt address, Dr Anil Shetty thanked the past and present management for their unwavering commitment to patient care, especially for “the little children who are the future of our nation,” and prayed for God’s blessings upon all who seek healing and comfort at Baandavya.