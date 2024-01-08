TEDxSAC Unveils Captivating Array of Visionaries for its 2024 Event at St Aloysius College

Mangaluru: TEDxSAC will take place on February 4, 2024 at L F Rasquinha Auditorium, St. Aloysius College (Autonomous), Mangalore from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The independently organized event, licensed by TED, will feature a variety of voices and TED Talk videos under the theme “KOSEI, Let Your Individuality Soar”.

Launched in 2009, TEDx is a program of locally organized events that bring the community together to share a TED-like experience. Some of the best talks from TEDx events have gone on to be featured on TED.com and garnered millions of views from audiences across the globe.

TEDxSAC is an independently organized TED event brought to you by fruition by an enthusiastic and hardworking team. It is a one-day event where we wish to plant ideas into the minds of our community – ideas that personify change. This year, TEDxSAC invites you to embark on a transformative journey of self-discovery and exploration. With ‘Kosei’, we will delve deep into the rich canvas of individuality, unlocking the traits that make our individuality soar higher and brighter.

Speakers at TEDxSAC 2024 include:

Aarti Malhotra

Aarti Malhotra, inspired by her son Arvey’s legacy, champions the fight against bullying against the queer community. Committed to fostering open discussions, she envisions a positive society where individuals express themselves freely without fear.

Shekhar Naik

Shekhar Naik, a Padma Shri awardee, stands as a beacon in Indian blind cricket. As the former captain, he steered the national team to victory in two T20 World Cups, showcasing that unwavering passion, dedication, and hard work can propel individuals to triumph, irrespective of the challenges they encounter.

Fr Saju George SJ

Fr. Saju George SJ, the dancing Jesuit and Founder Director of Kalahrdaya, is a renowned Bharatanatyam dancer with 2000+ solo performances and global lectures. Versatile in dance forms like Kathakali and Kathak, his journey beautifully blends faith and art, revealing universal potential.

Vicky Roy

Former rag picker from West Bengal, Vicky Roy, rehabilitated by Salaam Baalak Trust, became a celebrated photographer. MIT Media Fellowship in 2014, Forbes Asia 30 under 30 in 2016, documented World Trade Center’s reconstruction, and acclaimed solo exhibitions like ‘Home Street Home.’

Neeraj Chaudhary

An accomplished content creator, Neeraj Chaudhary is known for his versatile content revolving around adventures, fitness, travel and filmmaking. His dedication is evident through his numerous brand collaborations with leading brands and his association with Muscleblaze as a sponsored athlete, solidifying his reputation as a reliable & innovative content creator.

Dikshith Rai

A fellow St. Aloysius College alumnus, Dikshith Raj is the CEO of CodeCraft Technologies, a creative engineering company that solves business problems through design and technology. CodeCraft Technologies partners with businesses across diverse domains with their solutions being featured by Global tech companies such as Apple, Microsoft and Intel.

Karthik Chennoji Rao

Karthik Chennoji Rao, or KC, artfully intertwines his Mangalore heritage into lively music. Transitioning from EdTech to music, KC positively influences remote schools while garnering accolades in Kannada films. As Pineapple Express’s frontman, he spreads joy through nationwide tours, delivering uplifting, multilingual melodies.

Pramodini Roul

Pramodini Roul, an acid attack survivor, embodies resilience and hope in the face of unimaginable adversity. Refusing to be defined by her scars, Roul strives to help others like her. Today, Roul, alongside her mother, runs the Sheroes Hangout Café, providing a safe haven for others. Despite her unimaginable pain, her story embodies triumph over adversity, inspiring others to embrace hope and resilience.

9. Dr Rukhsaar Sayeed

Dr. Rukhsaar Sayeed, a trailblazing Kashmiri food technologist, has etched her name in history as the first Kashmiri contestant on the prestigious MasterChef India. Beyond the culinary realm, Dr. Rukhsaar is also an entrepreneur who founded “Khalis”, a frozen food venture. Her journey embodies an inspiring narrative of overcoming barriers and crafting a delectable success story.

10. Aashna Rai

A student at St. Aloysius College (Autonomous) joined the NCC unit in 8th grade and later, continued NCC service during her PUC days. She was selected as Karnataka and Goa Directorate’s best cadet to represent the Directorate at the national level at Republic Day Camp in New Delhi. She was awarded the Best Cadet and received the PM Baton and Medal from the Honorable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. She has been chosen to represent India as a Youth Ambassador at YEP in Vietnam.

