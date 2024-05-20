Father Muller Medical College Hospital Inaugurates Renovated OPD Block

Mangaluru: Father Muller Medical College Hospital (FMMCH) celebrated the inaugural and blessing ceremony of its newly renovated Outpatient Department (OPD) block on 18th May 2024 at 4:30 pm. The event was attended by distinguished faculty, staff, and administrators of the institution.

The ceremony was emceed by Dr Lenisha Jolitha Sequeira, Assistant Professor in the Department of Radiotherapy. The highlight of the event was the blessing of the renovated OPD block by Rev. Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho, Director of Father Muller Charitable Institutions (FMCI).

Rev. Fr Ajith B. Menezes, Administrator of Father Muller Medical College, extended heartfelt gratitude to all those involved in the renovation process. He emphasized the collective effort and dedication that contributed to the successful completion of the project.

In his address, Director Fr Richard congratulated Rev. Fr Ajith for his leadership and effective coordination of the renovation efforts. He also acknowledged and appreciated the contributions of Rev. Fr Jeevan Sequeira, Administrator FMMCH, and Assistant Administrators FMMCH Rev. Fr. Nelson Pais and Rev. Fr Rohan Dias.

The ceremony concluded with a vote of thanks delivered by Dr Nishitha Shetty, Professor in the Department of Medical Oncology, who expressed her appreciation to everyone who contributed to the successful renovation and organization of the event.

The newly renovated OPD block is expected to enhance the quality of patient care and provide a more comfortable and efficient environment for both patients and healthcare professionals at Father Muller Medical College.