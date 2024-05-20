Scintilla 2024: Father Muller Medical College Hosts National Level Biochemistry Quiz for Medical Undergraduates

Mangaluru: The Department of Biochemistry at Father Muller Medical College, Mangalore, successfully hosted the SCINTILLA 2024, a national-level intercollegiate quiz in biochemistry for first-year MBBS students from across India. This prestigious event, held annually since 2013, was elevated to a national level this year, garnering an enthusiastic response with a total of 63 teams participating.

The inauguration of SCINTILLA 2024 was graced by Dr Vivian D’Souza, Professor of Biochemistry at Kanachur Institute of Medical Sciences. Dr D’Souza, who had also inaugurated the first Scintilla quiz in 2013, expressed his admiration for the continuous efforts of the Biochemistry Department in organizing such an engaging and educational event. He shared his happiness in being a part of this academic feast every year.

Rev. Fr Richard A. Coelho, Director of Father Muller Charitable Institutions, presided over the inaugural ceremony. In his address, Fr Coelho commended the initiatives taken by the Biochemistry Department and encouraged MBBS students to actively participate in biochemistry-related activities and consider a career in this field.

The event commenced with a warm welcome by Dr Maitreyee D.S., Professor and Head of the Biochemistry Department. The vote of thanks was delivered by Dr Shivashankara A.R., Professor of Biochemistry and Organizing Secretary of SCINTILLA 2024. The program was skillfully anchored by Dr Shailaja Katti, Professor of Biochemistry, and Ms. Sheryl Maria Jobi, a first-year MBBS student.

SCINTILLA 2024 featured a comprehensive quiz competition conducted in three rounds: preliminary, semi-finals, and finals. Out of the initial 63 teams, twelve teams advanced to the semi-finals, and six teams progressed to the finals. The quiz rounds included a variety of sub-rounds such as MCQs, sequencing, visuals and scientists, answer with hints, rapid fire, story-based questions, Pandora’s box, reasoning, case-based questions, and technotrend.

After a fierce competition, the team from A.J. Institute of Medical Sciences, Mangalore, emerged as the champions of SCINTILLA 2024. The second prize was also claimed by another team from A.J. Institute of Medical Sciences, while the third prize was secured by a team from KVG Medical College, Sullia.

The successful organization of SCINTILLA 2024 underscores the commitment of Father Muller Medical College’s Department of Biochemistry to fostering academic excellence and providing enriching opportunities for medical students nationwide.