Father Muller Medical College Hospital Unveils State-of-the-Art Philips MR Ingenia Ambition X 1.5 Tesla MRI Machine

Mangaluru: Father Muller Medical College Hospital (FMMCH) marked a significant advancement in medical imaging technology with the inauguration and blessing of the Philips MR Ingenia Ambition X 1.5 Tesla MRI machine. The event took place on Friday, June 7, at 4:00 PM adjacent to Medical Store 1, near the main gate of the institution, with a host of dignitaries in attendance.

The inauguration ceremony was graced by Rev. Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho, Director of Father Muller Charitable Institutions (FMCI), who performed the blessing. He was joined by Rev. Fr Faustine Lucas Lobo, Director Designate FMCI and Administrator FMHMCH, Rev. Fr Nelson Dheeraj Pais, Administrator FMHPD, Asst Administrator FMMCH Rev. Fr Donald Nilesh Crasta and Dr Soujanya Mynalli Braggs, Assistant Professor and Breast Imaging Specialist in Radiodiagnosis, who delivered the welcome address. Dr Ram Shenoy Basti, Professor and Head of the Department of Radiodiagnosis, provided an overview of the unique features of the new MRI machine, while Dr Krishna Kiran, Professor of Radiodiagnosis, delivered the vote of thanks.

Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho emphasized the significance of the occasion, coinciding with the Feast of the Sacred Heart of Jesus, a symbol of compassion and care. “The heart is the main place from where blood and emotions flow from. With compassion and care, we use this new machine to heal others by the grace of God,” he stated. He also praised Rev. Fr Nelson for his leadership in the infrastructural and architectural efforts to house the new MRI machine, highlighting the meticulous use of space within the campus to ensure patient safety and comfort. In the absence of the Rev Fr George Jeevan Sequeira, Fr Coelho also congratulated Fr Jeevan Sequeira for his role in planning and procuring the machine.

The newly installed Philips MR Ingenia Ambition X 1.5 Tesla MRI machine is a groundbreaking addition to the region, distinguishing FMCI with its advanced imaging capabilities alongside the earlier acquired MRI 3T machine. This innovative MRI system represents a new era in magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), featuring a fully sealed BlueSeal magnet that operates with only seven liters of liquid helium, a stark contrast to the typical 1,500 liters, thus eliminating the challenges associated with helium scarcity.

The Ingenia Ambition X is designed to support speed, comfort, and clinical confidence with AI-enabled technologies and Smart Diagnostic tools, ensuring high-quality diagnostics for more patients. The BlueSeal magnet not only facilitates easier siting but also enhances the continuity, security, and cost-effectiveness of MR operations. Its SmartSpeed AI technology can reduce scan times by up to 65% while maintaining or improving image quality, thereby enhancing the overall patient and staff experience.

This state-of-the-art MRI machine provides FMCI with unparalleled diagnostic capabilities across all clinical areas, reaffirming the institution’s commitment to delivering exceptional healthcare services. The installation of the Philips MR Ingenia Ambition X 1.5 Tesla MRI machine is a testament to FMCI’s dedication to embracing cutting-edge technology for the betterment of patient care and medical innovation.

The inauguration event underscored FMCI’s role as a pioneer in medical technology and its ongoing mission to provide top-tier healthcare services to the community.