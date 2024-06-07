Speeding water tanker mows down two siblings in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: A sister and a brother travelling on a scooter died after coming under the wheels of a speeding water tanker near Electronics City on the outskirts of Bengaluru on Friday.

The deceased have been identified as 20-year-old Madhu Mita and 18-year-old Ranjan, both residents of Kempe Gowda Layout in Doddanagamangala. According to the police, the incident occurred when Ranjan was dropping off his sister Madhu Mita at her college.

Madhu Mita was a student at SSMRV College, and it was her first day there. The speeding water tanker touched the mirror of the two-wheeler. Within a fraction of a second, the sister and brother came under the back wheel of the water tanker and died on the spot.

The police have collected CCTV footage of the incident. Eyewitnesses told the police that the tragedy occurred due to the rash driving of the water tanker driver.

Meanwhile, the mother of the deceased children appealed to the authorities to check the speed of vehicles in the area and prevent any such tragedy in the future. She also appealed to two-wheeler riders to wear helmets and drive slowly. “I have lost both my children, and how am I supposed to live?” she said with tears in her eyes.



