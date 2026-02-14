Father Muller Medical College Hosts ‘FMMC HEMOCON -2026’ CME on Practical Hematology

Mangaluru: The Department of General Medicine at Father Muller Medical College (FMMC) successfully hosted ‘FMMC HEMOCON -2026’, a one-day Continuing Medical Education (CME) program, on February 14th, 2026. The conference, themed “Practical Hematology-Integrating Science with Clinical Care,” aimed to provide a platform for medical professionals to stay abreast of the latest advancements and evolving medical guidelines in the field of hematology.

The CME attracted approximately 275 delegates from various regions in and around Karnataka, signifying its importance and relevance within the medical community.

The program commenced with an insightful session by Dr. Rajesh Krishna, focusing on “Drug-induced cytopenias and their management.” This was followed by a presentation on “A clinical and diagnostic approach to polycythemia” delivered by Dr. Prashantha B, providing attendees with comprehensive perspectives on these critical areas of hematology.

The formal inaugural ceremony followed, with dignitaries ceremoniously escorted to the stage by Dr. Smitha Bhat, Organising Chairperson and Head of the Department of Medicine, Dr. Jeffrey Lewis, Organising Secretary, and Dr. Roshan M, Convener and Former Head of the Department of Medicine. The esteemed guests included Rev. Fr Faustine Lucas Lobo, Director of Father Muller Charitable Institutions (FMCI), Rev. Fr Dr. Michael Santhumayor, Administrator of FMMC, and Dr. Antony Sylvan D’Souza, Dean of FMMC. Dr. Chakrapani M, Professor of Medicine and Medical Superintendent of KMC Attavar, Mangaluru, graced the occasion as the Chief Guest, while Dr. B. Sadananda Naik, Senior Physician from Alva’s Health Centre, Moodbidri, was the Guest of Honour.

Dr. Smitha Bhat extended a warm welcome to the dignitaries and delegates, setting a positive tone for the event. The ceremony proceeded with the traditional lighting of the lamp and a prayer song. Dr. Roshan M then introduced the Chief Guest, Dr. Chakrapani M, who delivered the keynote address. Dr. B. Sadananda Naik, the Guest of Honour, also addressed the audience, sharing his insights and expertise.

Rev. Fr Faustine Lucas Lobo, Director of FMCI, delivered the presidential address, highlighting the Department of Medicine’s accomplishments and reaffirming the institution’s unwavering commitment to academic excellence. Dr. Jeffrey Lewis concluded the inaugural ceremony with a vote of thanks, expressing gratitude to the organizing team for their dedicated efforts.

The clinical sessions resumed with Dr. Chakrapani M’s presentation on “Blood products and their rational and timely use,” followed by Dr. Akshatha Nayak U’s discussion on “Peripheral Smears- What a Physician should focus on.” Faculty members from various medical colleges in and around Mangaluru and Manipal moderated these sessions, ensuring a diverse range of perspectives and expertise. E-poster presentations by undergraduate and postgraduate medical students were also conducted, fostering a platform for knowledge sharing and scholarly exchange.

The post-lunch session featured clinical case presentations by postgraduate students from Father Muller Medical College, KMC Mangaluru, and KMC Manipal. Specialists and faculty from the Departments of Medicine, Pulmonology, Cardiology, and Neurology moderated these sessions, providing valuable feedback and guidance. This session proved particularly beneficial in refining the clinical history-taking and examination skills of the postgraduate students.

The CME culminated with an engaging quiz organized by Dr. Nithin Yashas Murthy, a Medical Oncologist from Manipal Hospital, Bengaluru, which garnered an enthusiastic response from the attendees. Prizes were awarded to the winners of the quiz and E-poster presentations by eminent physicians from Mangaluru, recognizing their outstanding contributions.

Feedback from the delegates regarding the CME was overwhelmingly positive. The faculty also expressed their appreciation for the well-organized and informative event. The Karnataka Medical Council recognized the CME, awarding delegates two credit points for their attendance, further emphasizing the educational value and professional development opportunities provided by ‘FMMC HEMOCON -2026’.