Father Muller Medical College Hosts RGUHS Mangaluru Zone Intercollegiate Badminton Tournament 2025

Promoting Sportsmanship, Spirit, and Strength in the Arena of Healing

Mangalore: The RGUHS Mangaluru Zone Intercollegiate Badminton Tournament 2025 was successfully hosted by Father Muller Medical College on 23rd and 24th July at the state-of-the-art Father Muller Indoor Stadium, witnessing a thrilling convergence of talent, teamwork, and tenacity.

The inaugural ceremony set the tone for the spirited event, beginning with the dignified lighting of the lamp by the esteemed guests. Rev. Fr. Faustine Lucas Lobo, Director of Father Muller Charitable Institutions, in his address, highlighted the transformative role of sports in shaping a well-rounded personality. He emphasized the urgent need to nurture sporting talent across academic disciplines, applauding RGUHS and other universities for promoting athletic excellence. Drawing inspiration from the Khelo India movement, he expressed hope that India would soon become a global sporting powerhouse.

Also present were Rev. Fr. George Jeevan Sequeira, Administrator, Father Muller Medical College Hospital; Rev. Fr. Michael Santhmayor, Incoming Administrator, Father Muller Medical College; Dr. Antony Sylvan Dsouza, Dean, Father Muller Medical College; and Dr. Kiran Shetty, Additional Medical Superintendent—all of whom graced the occasion and lent their support to the vibrant student sports culture.

The formal welcome address was delivered by Dr. Tanush Shetty, Sports Advisor and Assistant Professor, Department of Forensic Medicine and Toxicology. As part of the inaugural honours, a special felicitation was accorded to Mr. Chandrashekhara S.N., Physical Instructor at Father Muller Medical College, who has been recently nominated as the Sports Coordinator by RGUHS—a proud recognition for the institution and its commitment to sporting excellence.

The ceremony was seamlessly compered by Ms. Claudia Johnny, Assistant Professor, Department of Biochemistry, Father Muller College of Allied Health Sciences.

The tournament saw enthusiastic participation with 45 male and 27 female registrations, bringing together top athletes from medical and dental colleges across the Mangaluru zone. The high-octane matches over two days culminated in the following results:

Tournament Results:

Men’s Category

1st Place – K.V.G. Dental College, Sullia

2nd Place – Father Muller Medical College, Mangalore

3rd Place – Coorg Institute of Dental Sciences, Virajpet

4th Place – Srinivas Institute of Medical Sciences and Research Centre, Mukka

Women’s Category

1st Place – Father Muller Medical College, Mangalore

2nd Place – Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College, Deralakatte

3rd Place – K.V.G. Medical College, Sullia

4th Place – Kodagu Institute of Medical Sciences, Madikeri

The tournament not only showcased athletic prowess but also reflected the strong emphasis Father Muller Medical College places on physical well-being as an extension of holistic health care and education. The successful hosting of the event underscores FMCI’s infrastructural capabilities and its dedication to fostering sportsmanship, camaraderie, and a competitive spirit among the future healthcare professionals of the region.