Mahadayi project row: Karnataka Minister accuses Goa govt of ‘misusing’ its position

Bengaluru: In the wake of the escalating Mahadayi project row, Karnataka Minister for Large and Medium Industries M.B. Patil on Friday charged the BJP government in Goa with misusing its position due to having the same party in power at the Centre.

Interacting with reporters here, Patil said: “The BJP-led government in Goa is misusing its position because it has the support of the same party at the Centre. Although a gazette notification has already been issued and an award has stipulated the share of water, if they still prevent us from carrying out the work, it amounts to a betrayal by the Goa government.”

“We will take suitable steps,” he added.

“Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, who is also the Irrigation Minister, will take appropriate action to protect the state’s interests. I also urge MPs and Union Ministers from Karnataka—particularly former CM and BJP MP Basavaraj Bommai, who has been vocal on the Mahadayi issue, as well as Union Minister Pralhad Joshi and former CM and BJP MP Jagadish Shettar. These leaders belong to the region that stands to benefit from the Mahadayi project.”

“I request all MPs and Union Ministers from the state to use their good offices to persuade the Government of India, concerned ministries, and departments to ensure that this project proceeds without obstruction,” he said.

Earlier, Deputy Chief Minister Shivakumar had lashed out at Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, terming his claim that the Centre will not grant forest clearance for the Mahadayi project “condemnable”.

“We will withdraw the petition we have filed in the Supreme Court and begin the project work immediately. Let him try to stop us – I will watch,” he said.

“Goa CM seems to have lost his mental stability. He has no respect for the federal structure of the country. The tribunal has already given its verdict on the Mahadayi issue, and tenders have been called for implementing the project. During the BJP’s tenure, then CM Bommai, local MPs, and Union Minister Pralhad Joshi had celebrated the project’s progress,” he noted.

The Goa CM made a statement on the floor of the house that the Centre has assured him that it won’t approve Karnataka’s Mahadayi project.

IGoa has been opposing the Union government’s decision to accord approval to Karnataka’s Kalasa-Banduri projects in the Mahadayi basin. In 2018, the Mahadayi Water Dispute Tribunal adjudicating the inter-State water dispute distributed Mahadayi river waters with 13.42 tmcft to Karnataka, 1.33 tmcft to Maharashtra, and 24 tmcft to Goa. This was notified by the Union government in 2020.

Karnataka has repeatedly urged the Centre to grant the necessary clearance from the National Board for Wildlife (NBWL) to expedite the long-pending Mahadayi project, which is crucial for meeting the drinking water needs of north Karnataka. However, despite the NBWL holding its 77th, 79th, and 80th meetings, no decision has been made so far.



