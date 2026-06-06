Father Muller Nursing College Thumbay spearheads Environmental Conservation Efforts on World Environment Day

Mangalore: The National Service Scheme (NSS) Unit and Student Nurses’ Association (SNA) of Father Muller Nursing College Thumbay, in close collaboration with Pudu Gram Panchayat, organized a cleaning drive and awareness programme on Thursday, June 6, 2026, for World Environment Day. The event aimed to promote environmental stewardship and community well-being. It encouraged responsibility for conservation and sustainable living practices within the local community.

The day began with a cleaning drive from 8:30 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. Participants focused on Punchame and Farangipete. Students and faculty engaged enthusiastically in the activity. They also shared important information with the public about environmental conservation, proper sanitation, and the need for a clean environment. This hands-on approach became a powerful visual and interactive example, showing the immediate impact of collective action on local ecosystems.

Following the cleaning drive, an insightful awareness programme was organized from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Government Higher Primary School, Ammemar. The program commenced with a prayer song, setting a contemplative tone, followed by a warm welcome extended to all esteemed dignitaries and enthusiastic participants.

The gathering was subsequently addressed by a distinguished panel of dignitaries, each offering their unique perspectives on the critical imperative of environmental conservation and the indispensable role of community participation. Mr. Umar Farooq, former Zilla Panchayat Member, delivered an impassioned address, emphasizing international cleanliness and underscoring the urgent need to cultivate robust cleanliness practices throughout the nation. Mr. Ramlan, the esteemed Grama Panchayat President, lauded the commendable collaborative spirit demonstrated by all stakeholders and unequivocally pledged the Panchayat’s unwavering support for future initiatives aimed at promoting cleanliness, diligently reducing plastic consumption, and championing broader environmental sustainability. Fr. Rohan Michael Dias, the esteemed Administrator of Father Muller Nursing College Thumbay, conveyed his sincere gratitude to all present for their invaluable cooperation, eloquently reiterating the profound importance of safeguarding Mother Earth, and assuring the institution’s continued commitment to similar impactful activities. Mrs. Silviya Nisha Lobo, the Nursing Superintendent, provided practical guidance, advocating for the adoption of reusable jute bags, minimal plastic consumption, and actively encouraging participation in vital plantation drives to augment green cover.

A pivotal segment of the programme involved an engaging awareness session expertly conducted by the students through a compelling role-play performance. This innovative approach effectively educated the community on a diverse range of environmental protection strategies and practical sustainable living practices, making complex concepts accessible and memorable for all attendees.

The event was significantly elevated by the esteemed presence of several notable personalities, including Grama Panchayat President Mr. Ramlan, Administrator Fr. Rohan Michael Dias, Former Zilla Panchayat Member Mr. Umar Farooq, Grama Panchayat Vice President Mrs. Ruksana Banu, School President Mr. Jubir, Panchayat Members Mrs. Saramma, Mr. Athik, and Mrs. Nabeesa, Headmistress Mrs. Sharadha K., Principal Dr. Reena Wilma Frank, Nursing Superintendent Mrs. Silviya Nisha Lobo, and NSS Coordinator and SNA Advisor Dr. Edveena Philip Monis. The program garnered substantial participation, with a total of 80 individuals attending, comprising enthusiastic members of the Youth Cleanliness Team of Ammemar, dedicated faculty and students of Father Muller Nursing College Thumbay, diligent teaching staff and students of Government Higher Primary School, and engaged community members, all united by a common commitment to environmental betterment.

The programme culminated with a heartfelt vote of thanks, eloquently expressing profound gratitude to all dignitaries, participants, and meticulous organizers for their invaluable contributions, unwavering support, and tireless efforts in making the event a resounding success. The proceedings concluded on a patriotic note with the rendition of the National Anthem, marking the successful and impactful conclusion of the World Environment Day Programme, leaving a lasting impression and inspiring continued dedication to environmental conservation within the community.