Karnataka Sangha Qatar Champions Environmental Stewardship with Grand Tree-Planting Initiative

Doha, Qatar: In a significant demonstration of environmental commitment and international cooperation, the Karnataka Sangha Qatar (KSQ), in collaboration with the Embassy of India in Qatar, the Ministry of Municipality’s Public Parks Department, and Doha Municipality, orchestrated a comprehensive tree-planting event at the Old Airport Park on June 4. This initiative served as a poignant observance of World Environment Day, highlighting the crucial role of community engagement in fostering sustainable urban development.

The program commenced promptly at 7:30 AM, unified under the compelling theme, “Let’s take care of nature, because nature has taken care of us.” This event successfully convened a distinguished assembly of diplomatic figures, municipal leaders, and enthusiastic members of the Indian expatriate community, all united by a shared vision of cultivating a thriving and sustainable urban ecosystem within Qatar.

The event was honored by the esteemed presence of His Excellency Mr. Vipul, Ambassador of India to Qatar, alongside Mr. Sandeep Kumar, the Deputy Chief of Mission (DCM) at the Indian Embassy. Representing the Qatari governmental authorities were Mr. Mohammed Abdullah Mohammed, Assistant Director of the Public Parks Department; Sheikh Suhaim Al Thani, Head of the Media Affairs Unit at the Public Parks Department; and Mr. Salem Al Ahwal, Head of the Parks and Recreation Section at Doha Municipality.

Ambassador Vipul underscored the universal imperative of nurturing urban greenery, remarking, “Nurturing urban greenery is a shared global responsibility. Initiatives like these build lasting ecological legacies for our future generations and reinforce the deep-rooted friendship between our nations.” His statement powerfully articulated the dual benefits of such initiatives: ecological preservation and the strengthening of international diplomatic ties.

Mr. Mohammed Abdullah Mohammed delivered an eloquent address, meticulously articulating the paramount importance of communal involvement in environmental initiatives. He specifically commended the active participation of the Indian diaspora, emphasizing its significant contribution to accelerating the realization of local environmental objectives. Mr. Mohammed further elucidated that public parks serve as indispensable ecological sanctuaries and that strategic partnerships with proactive organizations such as KSQ are instrumental in the ongoing expansion of green spaces across the municipality.

The central component of the event involved the symbolic planting of native saplings. This ceremonial act was performed by the diplomatic delegation and municipal officials, who were joined by the KSQ Managing Committee. Following this, a substantial contingent of corporate volunteers and dedicated community members proceeded to plant additional trees across designated zones within the park, collectively contributing to the reforestation efforts.

The seamless execution and logistical efficiency of the mobilization were meticulously overseen under the adept leadership of KSQ President, Mr. Subramanya Hebbagelu, supported by the dedicated members of the Managing Committee. Mr. Hebbagelu expressed profound appreciation to the local authorities for their exceptional logistical support, which was pivotal to the success of the undertaking.

The tree-planting drive garnered robust solidarity from a broad spectrum of community leaders, apex Indian organizations, and various Karnataka-based associations operating within Qatar. Notable attendees who graced the occasion included KSQ Advisor and ICBF General Secretary Mr. Deepak Shetty, KSQ Advisory Chairman Mr. Ravi Shetty, and KSQ Advisor Mr. Arunkumar. Their collective presence underscored a unified commitment to the overarching environmental vision and the collaborative spirit that characterized the event. This initiative stands as a testament to the power of cross-cultural collaboration in addressing global environmental challenges at a local level.