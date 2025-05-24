Father Muller Nursing College Thumbay Successfully Conducts Regional Conference PEDIACON 2K25

Thumbay, Bantwal: Father Muller Nursing College Thumbay (FMNCT), a unit of Father Muller Charitable Institutions, successfully organized its regional conference titled PEDIACON 2K25 on Saturday, May 24, 2025, at the Florence Nightingale Hall on the FMNCT campus. The conference, held under the theme “Swift Hands – Safeguarding Little Lives,” focused on enhancing the clinical competencies of nursing professionals in pediatric emergency care.

The inaugural ceremony commenced at 9:30 AM, graced by the distinguished presence of Chief guest Dr. Lulu SherifMahmood, Professor in Anaesthesiology and Head of Healthcare Simulation Education at FMSSC.

Rev Dr. Sr Judy SIC the Principal of FMNCT delivered the welcome address to all the dignitaries and delegates to mark the occasion.

The formal inaugural ceremony was precided by Rev. Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho, Director of Father Muller Charitable Institutions (FMCI). To grace the occasion, Rev Fr FaustineLucas Lobo Designate Director of FMCI, Rev. Fr Sylvester Vincent Lobo, Administrator of Father Muller Hospital Thumbay (FMHT), Dr. Kiran Shetty, Medical Superintendent of FMHT; and Dr. Sr. Judy SIC, Principal of FMNCT, Mrs. Janet Sequira Vice Principal and organizing chairperson, Mrs Joyce Fernandes, organizing secretary, formally inaugurated by lighting the lamp, followed by unveiling the theme “ Swift hands and safeguarding little lives”.

Dr. Lulu SherifMahmood, Chief guest, shared her perspectives on the care of children from the uterine life to the neonatal period and she emphasized “our hands can’t do what our mind doesn’t know”.

The President of the programme Rev. Fr Richard Aloysius Coelhoaddressed the gathering about to love the children and their care and timely management when they are critical.

The formal Inauguration came to an end at 10.15 am and the official vote of thanks was proposed by Mrs. Janet Sequeira, the organizing chairperson.

The inaugural ceremony was hosted by Dr Edveena Philip Monis, Associate Professor and Student representative Ms Princita Dsouza. A total of all 211 delegates, invitees, guests, faculty, staff nurses and students from various colleges in and around Mangaloreregion witnessed the academic event.