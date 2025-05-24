Celebration of Dreams and Distinction Marks 32nd Convocation of MAHE

Mangaluru, May 24, 2025: Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), an Institution of Eminence Deemed to be University, one of India’s leading research-focused multi-disciplinary higher education institution, hosted its 32nd edition of Convocation on May 24,in Mangaluru. The convocation ceremony brought together graduates, faculty, dignitaries, and guests for a momentous celebration of academic achievement.

In this convocation, 1,367 students graduated, including 766 undergraduates, 440 postgraduates, and 161 PhD recipients. Of these 616 students attended the ceremony in person, marking a major milestone in their academic and professional journeys. A special highlight was the conferring of the prestigious Dr. TMA Pai Gold Medal to four outstanding students: Ms. Isha Tripathi, MBBS, Kasturba Medical College, Manipal;Ms. R.Prithvi, MBBS, Kasturba Medical College, Mangalore;Ms. Chaarvi Bansal, BDS, Manipal College of Dental Sciences, Manipal and Ms. Anoushka Avi, BDS, Manipal College of Dental Sciences, Mangalore.

Dr. Abhijat Sheth, President of the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, was the honourable chief guest at the ceremony.

In his keynote address, DrSheth emphasized the critical need for educated and ethical professionals in today’s rapidly changing world. He noted: “As our society faces unprecedented technological advancements, environmental challenges, and socio-economic shifts, the importance of individuals who are not only knowledgeable but also uphold strong ethical standards has never been greater. It is this combination of intellect and integrity that will drive meaningful progress.”

He further highlighted the importance of communication and research in medical education: “At the highest levels of policy making, we recognise that effective communication and strong foundation in clinical research are essential skills for future health care professionals. These disciplines must be cultivated early in medical training to ensure that our graduates are prepared to meet the complex demands of modern healthcare.”

Dr. Sheth praised MAHE’s role in nurturing such professionals: “Institutions like MAHE play a vital role in shaping leaders who can navigate complexity with vision and integrity. The education you have received here has equipped you to address the challenges of modern world. I urge you to carry forward MAHE’s legacy of excellence, innovation, and service wherever your journey take you.”

He also expressed gratitude and called for stronger collaboration with MAHE: “On behalf of the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS), I extend heartfelt thanks to the MAHE faculty for their outstanding faculty development programs for NBEMS. I encourage the university leadership to explore even broader collaborations with NBEMS, so together we can further advance medical education and research in India.”

“It is a moment of immense pride to witness yet another batch of bright minds step into the world,”Dr. H. S. Ballal, Pro Chancellor, MAHE noted during the ceremony. “At MAHE, we don’t just prepare students for careers, we prepare them to shape the future. We take great pride in having nurtured these young minds who are now ready to embrace the challenges of tomorrow. These graduates represent the next generation of innovators, healers, thinkers, and change-makers. Their achievements reflect the values and excellence MAHE stands for.”

Speaking on the occasion,Lt. Gen. (Dr.) M. D. Venkatesh, VSM (Retd.) Vice Chancellor, MAHEsaid,“MAHE has always stood at the intersection of tradition and transformation, where academic rigor meets global relevance. As we empower students to think critically, collaborate across cultures, and drive meaningful innovation, we continue to evolve as a university of impact. Our strength lies in our ability to adapt, lead, and anticipate the future needs of society. This graduating batch embodies that spirit, well-prepared to contribute with both intellect and empathy. I take great pride in their journey and look forward to the mark they will make on the world.”

Highlighting the momentous occasion, Dr. Dilip G. Naik, Pro Vice Chancellor, MAHE Mangalore campusremarked, “Beyond degrees and accolades, this day also celebrates the friendships, shared experiences, and meaningful connections built over the years. As our graduates embark on new paths, they carry with them a global network and a deep connection to their alma mater. They will remain forever a part of the MAHE family.”

Dr. Narayana Sabhahit, Pro Vice Chancellor – Technology &Science, Dr. Sharath Rao K, Pro Vice Chancellor – Health Sciences, Dr. Giridhar Kini, Registrar, and Dr. Vinod Thomas, Registrar Evaluation graced the event with their esteemed presence.

Dr. B. Unnikrishnan, Dean, Kasturba Medical College, Mangalore introduced the chief guest and Dr. Ashita Uppoor, Dean, Manipal College ofDental Sciences, Mangalore proposed vote of thanks.



