Father Muller Plastic Surgery Team Successfully Manages NRI Resident’s Forearm Following Severe Chemical Burns

Mangalore: The Plastic Surgery team at Father Muller Medical College Hospital has successfully treated and restored the forearm of a 58-year-old Non-Resident Indian (NRI) patient who sustained severe chemical burns from an accidental sulphuric acid spillage at his workplace in Dubai. The accomplishment underscores the hospital’s commitment to providing advanced medical care and its expertise in managing complex burn injuries.

The patient, upon presentation at Father Muller Medical College Hospital, exhibited deep and extensive forearm injuries that necessitated immediate and specialized intervention. Recognizing the severity of the case, the Plastic Surgery Department initiated a series of sophisticated, staged procedures designed to salvage the affected limb and restore its functionality.

The comprehensive treatment plan included repeated surgical debridements to remove non-viable tissue and prevent infection. Vacuum-assisted closure (VAC) dressings were employed to promote wound healing and reduce edema. The definitive stage involved meticulous skin grafting to cover the extensive burn areas and facilitate the regeneration of healthy tissue.

The patient expressed profound gratitude to Father Muller Medical College Hospital and the entire medical team for the exceptional care received. He lauded the team’s dedication, timeliness, and compassionate approach throughout his treatment, emphasizing the positive impact on his recovery.

The Plastic Surgery team that spearheaded this successful endeavor included esteemed professionals such as Professors and Consultant Plastic Surgeons Dr. Aravind L. Rao and Dr. Satish Bhat. They were supported by Dr. Akanksha Rajpoot and Dr. Karthik Aithal, along with a dedicated team of residents, including Dr. Manasa (M.Ch.), Dr. Ragavi (M.Ch.), Dr. Chetna (M.Ch.), and Dr. Aheesh (M.S.).

Robust anaesthesia support, crucial to the success of the procedures, was provided by Dr. Vishma (Associate Professor), Dr. Karthik (Assistant Professor), Dr. Synol, Dr. Amit, and the Department of Anaesthesia residents. Their expertise ensured safe and effective perioperative care, contributing significantly to the positive outcome.

Father Muller Medical College Hospital’s Plastic Surgery Department also manages the Father Muller Rotary Skin Bank, a vital resource providing preserved donor skin for patients suffering from major burns and traumatic skin loss. Skin donations play a critical role in improving healing outcomes and offer a lifeline to individuals with severe burn injuries, highlighting the importance of such facilities in comprehensive burn care management. The successful treatment of this NRI patient further solidifies Father Muller Medical College Hospital’s reputation as a leading center for plastic and reconstructive surgery, particularly in the management of complex burn cases.