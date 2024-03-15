Father Muller Skin Bank inaugurated and blessed

Mangaluru: March 2024 witnessed another milestone in the lustrous journey of the Father Muller Medical College Hospital (FMMCH) having established the Father Muller Rotary Skin Bank in collaboration with Rotary Club of Mangalore. Rotarian District Governor H.R. Keshav inaugurated the Skin Bank along with Rev. Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho the Director of Father Muller Charitable Institutions (FMCI). A plaque too was unveiled having the Rotary contributions and the grant number.

Fr George Jeevan Sequeira Administrator FMMCH gave an introduction of the need, development and use for a cause all the while guiding the inaugural ceremony. The premises of the new Father Muller Skin Bank was blest by Director FMCI, led by prayful singing by Fr Ajith Menezes Administrator FMMC.

An honouring and establishment ceremony followed suit in the Decennial Memorial Hall bringing together Father Muller Heads of departments and Rotarians.

Chief Guest: Rotarian Major Donor H.R. Keshav – Dist Governor, R.I. district 3181 in his address emphasized the importance of thoughtfulness and truthfulness in the implementation of any project and can convince even the hardest of heart to do good. The analogy of a football team where the ball is rolled from player to player in strength was reflected in the Rotarian community. The world’s and the ideas of past Presidents were taken over and accomplished giving a sense of community belonging.

Rotarian Major Donor Archibald Menezes, Project Chairman, Rotary Club of Mangalore briefed on the workings of Rotary and the Skin Bank project saying, that the values of FMCI were in line with the objectives of the Rotary International of need-based and community-based efforts.

Director FMCI Rev. Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho in his address thanked the Rotary Club of Mangalore reposing their trust in this institution. Dr Derek Lobo CASK member had in 2015 proposed a model of Skin Bank but at that time funds and place were a concern. Now with the help of Rotary, the dream is realised. Rotarians were honoured by the Director FMCI and the same honour was reciprocated by them towards the Director. The vote of thanks was delivered by Rotarian R K Bhat, President 2022-23 Rotary Club of Mangalore. The event was compered by Dr Rochelle Monteiro Professor Dermatology FMMCH.

Administrator Father Muller Medical College Rev. Fr Ajith B Menezes, Dean Father Muller Medical College Dr Antony Sylvan D’Souza, Medical Superintendent Father Muller Medical College Hospital Dr Uday Kumar, Guests of Honour: Rotarian Prakash Karanth – Immediate Past District Governor RID 3181, Rotarian Shivani Baliga – Assistant Governor, Zone 3, RID 3181, Rotarian Kishan Kumar, President Rotary Club of Mangalore were seated on the dais. Members of the Heads of Father Muller Family and Members of the Rotary Club of Mangalore were present.

This FATHER MULLER SKIN BANK will go a long way to help those with burns or severe epidermal injuries to access well-preserved and treated skin.

There is no alternative to human organs, at present this donation of human organs and especially skin would go a long way in giving a new lease of life to others. The skin taken is only a few millimetres and is taken from parts of the body of the deceased which is not exposed.