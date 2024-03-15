Foundation Day Celebrations: NIPM Marks 44 Years of Excellence

Mangaluru: The National Institute of Personnel Management (NIPM) Mangalore Chapter commemorated its 44 years of excellence in advancing the HR profession on Friday, March 15, 2024, at the Town Hall under the theme ‘Back to Basics (B2B)’.

The event saw the presence of esteemed Chief Guest, Shri Anthony S Mariappa, IFS, Deputy Conservator of Forests, Government of Karnataka. In his address to the gathering of HR professionals and students from various colleges, Shri Mariappa shared insights from his journey as a Science graduate transitioning into public service, highlighting the importance of HR professionals in the era of the industrial revolution and global competition. He emphasized the need for development to be viewed through the lens of sustainable growth and stressed the vital role of HR in championing environmental conservation alongside organizational progress.

Shri Mariappa’s words resonated with the audience, underscoring the indispensable role of HR professionals in routing the complexities of today’s competitive background while also ensuring that development initiatives are aligned with principles of sustainability. His call for HR professionals to integrate environmental concerns into their practices serves as a reminder of the broader responsibilities that come with the HR role in fostering organisational growth.

The Foundation Day celebrations at NIPM not only honoured the institute’s rich legacy but also inspired attendees to reflect on the fundamental values that support effective HR management in a rapidly evolving world.

Shri Sandeep S P, Head of HR at Pratt and Whitney India Business, delivered an insightful keynote address on the theme ‘Back to Basics (B2B)’, emphasizing the evolution of HR practices from its industrial roots to the current era of strategic thinking. He highlighted key milestones in HR history, from being compliance enforcers to becoming strategic thinkers, and stressed the importance of adopting new technologies, particularly AI, as essential tools for HR professionals. Sandeep also discussed various widely adopted HR models, including the Harvard model and Ulrich HR Business Partner Model, showcasing the complexity and diversity of HR strategies worldwide.

In conclusion, Sandeep urged HR professionals to be authentic, adaptable and focused on employee experience while balancing business ROI. He emphasized the significance of retaining fundamental human values amidst technological advancements and encouraged continuous communication and change management in the evolving industrial landscape. Sandeep’s address provided valuable insights for the participants to route the dynamic HR landscape effectively and stay relevant in the ever-changing business environment.

The HR students and faculty from the following institutes participated in the event. They were administered the oath of the profession and honoured during the event:

– Manel Srinivas Nayak Institute of Management (MSNIM)

– Sahyadri College of Engineering & Management

– Shree Devi Institute of Technology, Mangalore

– St Joseph Engineering College, Mangalore

– A J Institute of Management

– School of Social Work, Roshni Nilaya, Mangalore

– Department of Social Work, St. Aloysius College (Deemed to be University), Mangalore

– SDM College Ujire

– Mangalore Institute of Technology and Engineering (MITE)

Shri. Steevan Pinto, President of the program and Chairman of NIPM Mangalore Chapter, commended the collaboration between academia and industry in the HR field, highlighting the positive impact it has on both sectors. He praised the efforts of faculty and NIPM members for successfully engaging a significant number of HR students, emphasizing the importance of nurturing talent in the HR fraternity.

Dr Sushma V, Assistant Professor in the MBA Department at Sahyadri College of Engineering & Management, Mangaluru, recently obtained her PhD with a thesis titled “Skill Assessment for Management Students to Enhance their Employability: A Comparative Study” from Visvesvaraya Technological University, Belagavi and her research supervisor, Dr Vishal Samartha, Professor and Director of the MBA program at Sahyadri College of Engineering & Management, Mangaluru, was felicitated during the event.

Past Chairpersons of NIPM Shri P P Shetty, Dr K Devaraj, P Suresh and Dr Sebastin K V, Shri. Santhosh Kumar Additional secretary – NIPM Mangalore Chapter were present during the occasion.

Dr Laxmish, secretary of NIPM Mangalore Chapter proposed the vote of thanks. Ms Shravya Nayak and Ms Alphonsa Paul HR students from the School of Social Work, Roshni Nilaya compered the programme. Students from the School of Social Work, Roshni Nilaya and Sahyadri College of Management volunteered during the event.