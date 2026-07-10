Father Muller Ushers in a New Era of Precision Orthopaedics with the Region’s First STRYKER–USA MAKO SmartRobotics™ System

Mangalore: Father Muller Medical College Hospital has once again reaffirmed its commitment to pioneering excellence in healthcare with the commissioning of the STRYKER–USA MAKO SmartRobotics™ System, becoming the first medical college hospital and the first healthcare institution in the region to introduce this state-of-the-art robotic joint replacement platform offering all three MAKO robotic applications on a single system.

The solemn Blessing and Commissioning Ceremony was held in the early hours of 10 July, led by Rev. Fr. Faustine Lucas Lobo, Director of Father Muller Charitable Institutions. It was under his visionary leadership and approval that the acquisition of this world-class robotic surgical platform became a reality, marking another milestone in the institution’s long-standing tradition of embracing cutting-edge technology for compassionate patient care.

Rev. Fr. Faustine Lucas Lobo invoked God’s blessings upon the new robotic system and the Department of Orthopaedics. In his address, he prayed that the technology would become an instrument of healing, enabling the orthopaedic team to continue serving humanity by relieving pain, restoring mobility, and providing the highest standards of patient-centred care. He emphasized that while technology continues to evolve, it must always remain rooted in the institution’s mission of compassionate service, ethical medical practice, and the healing ministry of Christ.

Welcoming the gathering, Dr. Mrinal Shetty, Professor and Head of the Department of Orthopaedics, expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the management of Father Muller Charitable Institutions for approving and procuring one of the world’s most advanced robotic orthopaedic surgical systems. He remarked that the introduction of the MAKO SmartRobotics™ System represents a transformative step in joint replacement surgery, enabling surgeons to deliver greater precision, enhanced safety, and improved clinical outcomes for patients seeking advanced orthopaedic care. The appraisal of all that the SmartRobotics™ System, which amounted to Rupees 6 Crore, is an added feather in the high-end equipment in FMMCH for the benefit of patients.

A Landmark in Robotic Orthopaedic Surgery

Manufactured by Stryker, USA, the MAKO SmartRobotics™ System is among the most sophisticated robotic-arm assisted orthopaedic surgery platforms available globally. The system combines advanced robotic technology with patient-specific CT-based three-dimensional surgical planning, allowing surgeons to perform joint replacement procedures with exceptional precision and consistency.

For the first time in the region, a single robotic platform offers comprehensive robotic assistance for:

Total Knee Replacement (TKR)

Total Hip Replacement (THR)

Partial Knee Replacement (PKR/UKR)

This significant achievement places Father Muller Medical College Hospital at the forefront of robotic orthopaedic care, strengthening its position as a centre of excellence in advanced surgical innovation.

Revolutionising Joint Replacement Surgery

The MAKO SmartRobotics™ System enables surgeons to create a personalised surgical plan based on each patient’s unique anatomy through detailed CT imaging. During surgery, the robotic arm provides real-time guidance while haptic technology ensures that bone preparation remains precisely within the planned boundaries, thereby preserving healthy bone and surrounding soft tissues.

The technology offers several distinct advantages, including:

Patient-specific, CT-based 3D surgical planning.

Highly accurate implant positioning and alignment.

Robotic-arm assistance with real-time intraoperative guidance.

Preservation of healthy bone and soft tissue.

Enhanced surgical precision and consistency.

Greater surgeon confidence through advanced haptic technology.

Transforming Patient Outcomes

The introduction of robotic-assisted joint replacement surgery promises substantial benefits for patients undergoing hip and knee replacement procedures. Compared with conventional techniques, the MAKO system offers:

Superior implant positioning for improved long-term joint function.

Better restoration of natural joint biomechanics.

Reduced soft tissue trauma and bone loss.

Smaller incisions and minimally invasive surgery are used when clinically appropriate.

Reduced postoperative pain.

Faster recovery and earlier return to normal daily activities.

Improved mobility and functional outcomes.

Lower risk of implant malalignment.

Potential reduction in revision surgeries owing to highly precise implant placement.

By delivering personalised and highly accurate joint replacement surgery, the system enhances both surgeon performance and patient satisfaction, setting a new benchmark for orthopaedic excellence.

The commissioning of the STRYKER–USA MAKO SmartRobotics™ System is yet another testimony to Father Muller Medical College Hospital’s unwavering commitment to investing in advanced medical technology while remaining steadfast in its mission of compassionate, affordable, and ethical healthcare.

As the first medical college hospital in the region to introduce this comprehensive robotic orthopaedic platform, Father Muller Medical College Hospital continues to lead from the front—bringing together innovation, clinical expertise, academic excellence, and faith-driven service to provide world-class healthcare to the community.

The arrival of the MAKO SmartRobotics™ System marks not merely the acquisition of a sophisticated surgical platform but the beginning of a new chapter in precision orthopaedics—where technology and compassion unite to restore mobility, relieve pain, and improve the quality of life for countless patients across the region and beyond.

In the presence were Prof & Unit heads Dr. Ronald Joseph, Dr. Prashanth Acharya, Dr. Vivian D’Almeida, also present were Dr. Kotedadi Ramprasad Rai, Dr. Ashwin Kamath, and Dr. Wilbur Cutinho of the orthopaedic Department.

The prayers for the blessings were arranged by Fr. Ronald Lobo, Chaplain of FMMCH. Dr. Michael Santhumayor, Administrator FMMC/FMCOAHS/FMCOP; Fr. George Jeevan Sequeira, Administrator FMMCH; Fr. William D’Souza, Asst Administrator FMMCH; Sr. Nancy, Chief Nursing Officer; Dr. Antony Svlvan D’Souza, Dean FMMC; Dr. Venkatesh BM, Vice Dean FMMC; Dr. Uday Kumar, Medical Superintendent FMMCH, were present along with the faculty, staff, and Students of FMMCH.