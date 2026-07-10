Israel warned US of Iranian plot to assassinate Trump: Report

Washington: Israeli intelligence recently warned the United States that Iran had devised a fresh plot to assassinate President Donald Trump, according to reports by The Wall Street Journal and CNN, hours after which Trump publicly said he was Tehran’s “number one” assassination target while defending his administration’s military campaign against Iran.

The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday that the Israelis recently shared intelligence with Washington indicating that Iran was considering a new plan to assassinate Trump, a development, the newspaper said would mark a significant escalation in the confrontation between the two countries.

CNN, citing two sources familiar with the matter, reported that Israel had passed the warning to US officials, although the United States had not independently verified the intelligence before receiving the Israeli assessment.

Asked about the reports, the White House referred both news organisations to remarks Trump made during the NATO summit in Ankara, where he openly acknowledged that he remains Tehran’s principal target.

“I’m number one on the kill list for Iran,” Trump told reporters WednesdaySummit. “I’m number one, so I don’t know… but I don’t really care because I’m doing my job.”

Earlier in the day, during a meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, Trump made similar comments.

“They want to take out the US leader — me,” he said.

“I’m on whatever list. I saw this morning I’m on every single one of their lists. And so far, I guess I’ve been a little bit lucky, but maybe that doesn’t last very long.”

“These are evil, sick people. And we have to root out that cancer.”

At his later news conference, Trump said the threats would not change his policy towards Iran. “I’m doing what’s right for the country.”

“I’m doing what’s right for the world.”

“They have to be stopped.”

He linked the threats directly to his administration’s efforts to dismantle Iran’s nuclear and military capabilities.

“They’re scum,” Trump said. “That’s the way they act and that’s the way they’ve done it for 47 years.”

Asked whether concerns about an Iranian assassination threat had prompted him to forgo flying home aboard the new Air Force One, Trump rejected the suggestion.

“It’s flying to Europe to one of the big bases… so the soldiers can see it because it’s truly magnificent,” he said, explaining that the aircraft had instead been dispatched to US military installations in Europe.

The President nevertheless acknowledged the dangers of the office. “The life of a President is very dangerous.”

“You should have told me that years ago. Maybe I wouldn’t have run.”

“It’s a very dangerous profession.”

CNN reported that US intelligence agencies are monitoring several individuals who have discussed possible attacks on current and former senior American officials.

The network said one US official cautioned that the Israeli intelligence was viewed by some within the intelligence community as part of a broader Israeli effort to influence Trump’s decision-making on Iran, while stressing that diplomatic efforts with Tehran continue behind the scenes despite renewed military strikes and Trump’s declaration that the memorandum of understanding with Iran was “over”.

The Wall Street Journal reported that Iran has for years vowed revenge against Trump over the January 2020 US drone strike that killed Iranian General Qassem Soleimani.

The newspaper also reported that Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke by telephone on Thursday and agreed to continue coordination between the two countries, even as differences have emerged in recent weeks over the future direction of the conflict with Iran.

Both news organisations noted that the latest intelligence warning comes as tensions between Washington and Tehran have intensified following the collapse of a 60-day ceasefire, renewed US military strikes and Iranian attacks on commercial shipping. During funeral ceremonies for Iran’s slain Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, mourners publicly chanted for Trump’s death, with banners declaring, “We Will Kill Trump,” underscoring the increasingly personal dimension of the confrontation.