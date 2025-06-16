Father’s Day Celebration at Our Lady of Vailankanni Church, Old Town, Bhadravathi Organized by the Family Commission

Bhadravathi: The Family Commission of Our Lady of Vailankanni Church, Old Town, Bhadravathi, under the leadership of Sr. Shobhana, celebrated Father’s Day on 15th May 2025 with great reverence and joy.

The celebration began with a meaningful introduction to the Holy Mass, where all the fathers of the parish entered in a special procession. Each father offered a flower bearing a virtue symbolizing fatherhood at the altar of St. Joseph, acknowledging his example and intercession.

During the homily, Fr. Steven D’Sa beautifully reflected on the role of a father in the family and connected it to the relationship within the Holy Trinity, emphasizing love, unity, and sacrifice. A special Holy Hour was held in honor of the fathers, where Fr. Steven anointed them with holy oil, invoking the presence and power of the Holy Spirit through a soul-stirring hymn.

The fathers were also given a unique opportunity to receive the healing touch of Jesus through a personal blessing and close adoration of the Blessed Sacrament. The moment was deeply spiritual and touching for all participants.

To mark the occasion, each father was honored with a Rosary and sweets as a token of love and appreciation. The fathers actively participated in the liturgy, making the celebration spiritually rich and meaningful.

On behalf of the parish and the Family Commission, Mrs. Jessy Gonsalves delivered a heartfelt message of appreciation, thanking all the fathers for their invaluable presence in the family and parish community.