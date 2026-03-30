FCRA row escalates as Church, Congress target Centre, Rijiju denies ‘targeting’

New Delhi/Thiruvananthapuram: The proposed amendments to the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) have snowballed into a major political flashpoint in Kerala ahead of the Assembly elections, with Church leaders and the Congress raising strong objections, even as the Centre firmly rejected allegations of targeting minorities.

Supreme head of the Orthodox Church Baselios Marthoma Mathews III Catholicos led the criticism from the Christian community, warning that the amendments could “suffocate” the functioning of churches and disrupt long-standing social service activities.

Stressing that the Church operates strictly within the law, he said the new provisions would impose severe constraints on institutions engaged in education, healthcare, and charity.

He also expressed concern over what he described as a changing approach towards minorities and questioned whether there was a “double standard” in policy.

The Catholicos revealed that three accounts of the Church had already been blocked, with no clear explanation.

Despite raising the issue by conveying concerns directly to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, no resolution had been forthcoming, he said.

Warning of coordinated protests with other denominations, he demanded an immediate review or withdrawal of the amendments.

Echoing similar concerns, leaders from other Christian denominations, including the Syro-Malabar Church, cautioned that the proposed provisions, particularly those allowing the Centre to take over assets if licences are not renewed, could severely undermine charitable institutions built over decades using foreign assistance.

The Congress, too, mounted a sharp political attack.

Congress General Secretary K.C. Venugopal alleged that the amendments were part of a “larger conspiracy” by the BJP to curb voluntary activities carried out by minority communities.

He described the bill as a “sword of Damocles” hanging over minorities and accused the Centre of attempting to intimidate and control Christian institutions.

He also criticised Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for not taking a clear stand on the FCRA issue, accusing him of weakening broader opposition unity against the BJP.

The Congress leader rejected the Centre’s argument that the amendments were aimed at preventing forced religious conversions, calling it a pretext to target genuine humanitarian work in remote and tribal areas.

He warned that provisions allowing the government to take over organisations receiving even small amounts of foreign funding could be misused.

However, Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju dismissed the criticism, asserting that the FCRA amendments do not target any particular religious group.

He said the sole objective was to prevent misuse of foreign funds and safeguard national security.

Allegations that the law was aimed at controlling Christian institutions were “baseless”, he said, adding that ensuring transparency in foreign funding was the government’s responsibility.

With just days left for polling, the FCRA controversy has emerged as a key election issue in Kerala, sharpening political divides and drawing in influential religious voices, even as the Centre maintains that the amendments are purely regulatory in nature.

Kerala, where Christians account for around 18 per cent of the 3.30 crore population, goes to the polls on April 9 to elect 140 new legislators.



