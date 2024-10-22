Fearless Journalism is Today’s Need – DC Dr. K. Vidya Kumari

Udupi: The media landscape has witnessed unprecedented growth, necessitating an urgent call for fearless journalism, particularly amidst the pressures of delivering timely news. This sentiment was articulated by Udupi District Officer Dr. K. Vidya Kumari during her address at the inaugural ceremony of the Udupi District Working Journalists’ Association sports meet, ‘Rajata Kreeda Sambrama,’ held at the district sports stadium in Ajjarakadu on October 22 as part of the association’s silver jubilee celebrations.

Dr. Kumari emphasized the need to present accurately gathered news as information that serves the public interest. “Fearless journalism is crucial today,” she stated, highlighting the responsibility journalists bear in society and the need for their well-being in a demanding professional environment.

Complementing her remarks, Dr. Avinash Shetty, Medical Director of Manipal Kasturba Hospital, noted the influential role of journalism in shaping public opinion. He encouraged journalists to develop a daily habit of dedicating at least 30 minutes to physical activities, which he indicated would significantly benefit their health and resilience against work-related stress.

The silver jubilee celebration was marked by the ceremonial hoisting of the flag by Rajesh Shetty Alevoor, President of the Udupi District Working Journalists Association. A vibrant march past led by Deepak Jain, Secretary of the Silver Jubilee Committee, was followed by the lighting of the sports torch, symbolizing the spirit of competition and camaraderie among members. The torch was handed over by Hariprasad Rai, President of the Udupi District Athletics Association, spotlighting the collaborative spirit of the event.

Notable attendees at the gathering included Udupi City Councilor Rayappa, entrepreneur Anand P. Suvarna Malpe, and Vinod Nayak, Sports Secretary of the Manipal Academy of Higher Education. Additionally, Dr. Roshan Kumar Shetty, Assistant Director of Udupi’s Department of Sports and Youth Empowerment, lent his presence to the festivities.

The inaugural address was delivered by Sharief Karkala, Convener of the Association’s Silver Jubilee Committee, while Kiran Manjanabailu and Arun Kumar Shiruru represented the state and national committees, respectively. General Secretary Nazir Polya extended a warm welcome to the attendees, and Treasurer Umesh Marpalli concluded the ceremony with a vote of thanks. The event was artfully anchored by journalist K.C. Rajesh.

The sports meet featured a variety of exciting competitions, including running races, Team Relay, Tug of War, Breaking the Pot, Shot Put, and various entertaining games, fostering both competitive spirit and team camaraderie among journalists.