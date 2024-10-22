Leaders Condemn Honoring of Gauri Lankesh’s Murder Accused

Udupi: A significant protest took place near the war memorial in Ajjarakadu, Udupi, raising strong objections against Hindu extremist organizations for honouring those accused in the murder of journalist Gauri Lankesh. The demonstration highlighted growing concerns regarding the implications of such honours on societal values.

Social activist Idris Hoode led the outcry, labeling the recognition of Gauri Lankesh’s murderers as “brave warriors” as profoundly unacceptable. He reaffirmed that Lankesh was targeted for her courageous journalism and commitment to truth, asserting that her voice would never be silenced. Hoode denounced the detrimental forces masquerading as patriots while engaging in activities deemed anti-national.

“Instances where individuals responsible for heinous crimes, such as the assault on Bilkees Bano and the murder of her family, receive accolades upon release from incarceration are troubling,” Hoode stated.

“Furthermore, the alarming trend of innocent individuals being prosecuted under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) only adds to the concern, particularly when courts appear to enable divisive rhetoric.”

Hoode emphasized that Gauri Lankesh was a staunch advocate for secular values in India, and her brutal assassination by those who opposed her vision exemplifies the violence targeted at voices advocating for truth and justice. He expressed a collective demand for severe penalties against the accused in her murder case, warning that rising inhumane acts threaten to erode fundamental human values.

The protest also drew attention to inaction by local law enforcement and the government in the wake of the felicitation events occurring in Vijayapura, where Hindu extremist groups publicly celebrated the murder accused. While Vijayapura’s Member of the Legislative Assembly has claimed that this situation reflects an international conspiracy warranting a National Investigation Agency (NIA) inquiry, he has refrained from commenting on similar events, raising suspicion and concern regarding selective outrage.

Poet Sanwar Sahil contributed to the discourse, asserting that Hinduism finds itself at risk, not from external adversaries, but from within its own extremist factions. “I was raised in the tenets of Hinduism, which emphasize compassion and human values, not violence. Sadly, these values are being overshadowed by the veneration of those who have committed grievous acts,” he remarked.

Sahil concluded with a powerful assertion that “Hindu extremism poses a threat to the very fabric of Hinduism, humanity, and the nation itself,” urging citizens to uphold the Constitution and preserve humanity against the rising tide of extremism.

The protest saw notable participation from various leaders, including State President of the Democratic Students’ Society (DSS) Sundar Master, Shyamraj Birthi, Anwar Ali Kapu, Yasir Malpe, Ayan Malpe, Azeez Udyavar, Nazir Udupi, Manjunath Giliyar, Veronica Cornelio, and Professor Sharada, among others, underscoring widespread concern regarding the implications of honoring Lankesh’s accused and the growing climate of intolerance.