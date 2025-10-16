Feast of St. Gerard Majella Celebrated at Father Muller Hospital

Mangalore: The Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, in collaboration with the Nursing Service Department and the Father Muller College of Nursing, celebrated the Feast of St. Gerard Majella — the patron saint of pregnant women and postnatal mothers — on 16th October 2025 at the Hospital Conference Hall.

The celebration began with a solemn Holy Mass at 7:45 a.m. in the hospital’s main chapel, celebrated by the Redemptorist Fathers. This was followed by a special gathering at 9:00 a.m., which commenced with a prayer service led by the III Year B.Sc. Nursing students, followed by a short devotional reflection conducted by the nursing staff.

Dr. Deepa Kanangal, Head of the Department of OBG, welcomed the gathering, highlighting that the celebration is held annually as an act of thanksgiving by Dr. Gayathri Ramani in gratitude for the miraculous blessing received through St. Gerard’s intercession during her daughter’s difficult labor.

The formal inauguration was marked by the lighting of the lamp by the Chief Guest, Rev. Sr. Dhanya Devasia, Principal, Father Muller College of Nursing, along with other dignitaries of Father Muller Charitable Institutions. Following this, Rev. Fr. Faustine Lucas Lobo, Director, FMCI, garlanded the statue of St. Gerard Majella, symbolizing reverence and devotion.

In her address, Rev. Sr. Dhanya Devasia shared a moving personal testimony of witnessing the miraculous intercession of St. Gerard during a complicated labor case at Father Muller Hospital, which saved both the mother and the child.

In his Presidential Address, Rev. Fr. Faustine Lucas Lobo emphasized the importance of faith and divine intercession in the lives of expectant mothers. He encouraged them to place their trust in God and seek the intercession of St. Gerard for safe deliveries. He also lauded the OBG department and the nursing fraternity for their dedicated service and annual organization of this meaningful celebration.

Fr. Lobo further shared a beautiful reflection on God’s love and its expression through motherhood. He reminded the gathering that a mother is the first person to manifest God’s unconditional love to her child through her care, affection, and sacrifices. He spoke compassionately about the challenges of pregnancy—the pain, anxiety, and deep emotional bond a mother shares with her unborn child—emphasizing that every mother’s love mirrors divine compassion. He also reflected on the tender emotions experienced when a child first leaves home for school, drawing parallels from his own life experiences in the seminary. Fr. Lobo concluded his reflection by affirming that the bond between a mother and child is sacred and eternal, and that God’s grace strengthens and sustains them through every trial.

The celebration also featured fun games for expectant mothers, creating a joyful and engaging atmosphere. Prizes were distributed to the winners, adding a touch of delight to the occasion. The Third Year B.Sc. Nursing students presented a short role play on the life of St. Gerard Majella, offering inspiration and deeper insight into the saint’s life of faith and compassion.

The event was honored by the presence of several dignitaries, including Rev. Dr. Michael Santhumayor, Administrator, FMMC; Rev. Fr. George Jeevan Sequeira, Administrator, FMMCH; Rev. Fr. William D’Souza, Assistant Administrator, FMMCH; Fr. Eugine, Redemptorist; and Rev. Sr. Nancy Mathias, Chief Nursing Officer, FMMCH.

The programme concluded with a vote of thanks proposed by Ms. Renita Helen Lasrado, Assistant Nursing Superintendent and CNE Coordinator, who expressed gratitude to all who contributed to the success of the celebrann