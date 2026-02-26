Fifteenth Graduation Day Ceremony of Post Graduate Students at Sahyadri College of Engineering & Management, Mangaluru on Feb 28

Mangaluru: Sahyadri College of Engineering & Management, Mangaluru, will celebrate its 15th Graduation Day Ceremony of Postgraduate Programme on Saturday, 28th February 2026, at 2.00 PM in the Nethravathi Auditorium, Sahyadri Campus.

A total of 198 graduates will be conferred with their degrees, comprising 175 MBA graduates, 19 Engineering graduates, and 4 PhD scholars. The ceremony marks a proud moment for the institution as it honours the academic achievements and professional readiness of its graduating cohort.

Dr. Aditya Gupta, Chief Operating Officer (COO), Supply Chain Management Centre, Indian Institute of Management Bangalore, will grace the occasion as the Chief Guest and deliver the Graduation Address. Ms. Preeta Saxena, Head – HR, Teachmint Technologies Pvt. Ltd., will be the Guest of Honour.

The event will be presided over by the Management, Director-R&D, Principal, Vice-Principal, Dean Academics and Director-MBA Program in the presence of faculty members and distinguished invitees. This ceremony marks the beginning of leadership journeys that extend far beyond the campus.

For the convenience of all, the entire Graduation Day program will be webcast live on YouTube. The live stream can be accessed at the following link: https://www.youtube.com/@SahyadriEdu