FIR filed after vehicle with Bihar Police markings used in Tej Pratap Yadav’s election rally

Patna: A controversy erupted in Bhojpur district after a private Bolero vehicle bearing a police logo and warning light was allegedly used during an election rally of Janshakti Janata Dal leader and former minister Tej Pratap Yadav on Sunday.

The incident, which came to light after a video went viral on social media, has been termed a serious violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

Following the viral clip, the Bhojpur district police swung into action.

Based on the statement of Inspector Rajesh Kumar, an FIR has been lodged at Gadhani police station against the vehicle owner and an unidentified driver under relevant sections pertaining to election-related offenses.

According to a police official, the vehicle was deliberately painted with police markings and fitted with a warning light, making it appear as an official government vehicle.

Authorities allege that this government identification was misused for political campaigning purposes, which constitutes a direct violation of election laws.

Bhojpur Police have initiated the seizure process of the vehicle seen in the viral footage.

Investigators are verifying the ownership records, the source of permission to use the vehicle in the rally, and the intent behind the act.

Officials stressed that misusing government symbols or identification to create a false impression among the public is a serious offense.

The police stated that strict action is being taken to ensure such misuse is not repeated in the future.

Tej Pratap Yadav himself is contesting from the Mahua Assembly constituency in Vaishali district, the same seat he had won on the RJD ticket in 2015.

“We aim to bring about a complete transformation in Bihar and create a new system. We are preparing to fight a long battle for the overall development of the state,” Tej Pratap said.

Tej Pratap Yadav’s independent political move, in the high-stakes Assembly polls, signals his attempt to carve out a separate identity from the RJD led by his younger brother, Tejashwi Yadav.