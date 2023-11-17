FIR filed against K’taka BJP MP’s son, who lodges counter complaint of blackmailing



Bengaluru: An FIR was filed against Ranganath, son of Karnataka BJP MP Devendrappa, in connection with the sexual exploitation of a woman, police said on Friday, adding that a counter complaint of blackmail has also been filed.

The FIR was registered by the Basavanagudi Women’s Police station in Bengaluru. The police have charged Ranganath, a lecturer at the Maharaja’s College in Mysuru, under Sections 420, 417 (cheating), and 506 (criminal intimidation).

Ranganath has also filed a counter complaint against the victim at the Vijayanagara police station in Mysuru city. He has alleged that the victim was blackmailing him with private photos and videos for Rs 15 lakh.

Notices have been issued to both the accused and the victim by the Basavanagudi Women’s Police Station, instructing them to be present before the police with documents and evidence.

According to the police, the accused had met the victim at a party a year ago, and he developed physical intimacy with her, promising marriage. However, he later reneged on his promise and distanced himself from her.

The Vijayanagara police in Mysuru have registered a case against the victim and another person, named Srinivas, and they are currently investigating the matter.