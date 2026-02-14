FIR must be lodged against those filing false probe reports: CM Yogi

Gorakhpur: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday directed officials to register an FIR against anyone found submitting false investigation reports in any case.

He said that every matter must be resolved only after a fair and impartial probe. He asserted that negligence or laxity in handling cases would be “unforgivable”.

The Chief Minister issued the instructions while hearing public grievances during the Janta Darshan at the Gorakhnath Temple here.

During the outreach programme held outside the Mahant Digvijaynath Smriti Bhawan in the temple complex, he met around 150 people and listened to their complaints. Assuring them of prompt redressal, he said there was no need to panic as the administration would ensure effective resolution of every genuine grievance.

Directing administrative and police officials on the spot, the Chief Minister emphasised timely, impartial and quality disposal of complaints.

In several cases presented during the Janta Darshan, complainants alleged that false reports had been filed during investigations. Taking serious note, he ordered a thorough probe and instructed that an FIR be registered against those responsible for submitting fabricated reports.

“There should be no laxity or negligence in helping victims. Any delay in resolving public issues will invite action. If a case is deliberately delayed at any level, strict action must be taken against those involved,” he said.

He also ordered strict legal action in cases of land grabbing.

Several people sought financial assistance for medical treatment during the programme. The Chief Minister directed officials to expedite the preparation of hospital estimates and submit them to the government, assuring that adequate help would be provided from the Chief Minister’s Discretionary Fund.

Earlier in the day, CM Yogi followed his customary routine at the Gorakhnath Temple. After offering prayers to Guru Gorakhnath and paying tributes at the statue of his guru, the late Mahant Avedyanath, he toured the temple premises.

He visited the cowshed, performed ‘gau seva’, and personally fed jaggery to the cows. He also interacted warmly with children who had accompanied their families to the Janta Darshan, distributing chocolates and encouraging them to focus on their studies.