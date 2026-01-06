FIR Registered Against Tipper Driver and Owner Following Shetrakatte Accident

Kundapur: An FIR has been filed against three individuals in connection with the recent tragic accident in Shetrakatte involving a tipper lorry and a KSRTC bus. The Kundapur Rural Police Station has registered the case following a formal complaint lodged by Devidas T. Borakar, the Traffic Inspector of the KSRTC Kundapur Depot.

The FIR names the tipper driver, identified as Raghavendra, the vehicle owner, Suma, and the owner of the soil being transported, Manjunath, as the accused parties.

Preliminary police investigations have revealed that the tipper driver was in violation of established permit regulations. Specifically, the driver is alleged to have been transporting soil significantly beyond the limits authorized by the vehicle’s permit. This illegal transportation of soil is considered a contributing factor to the severity of the accident.

Furthermore, a subsequent verification of the tipper lorry’s documentation revealed a lapse in insurance coverage. At the time of the accident, the vehicle was reportedly operating without valid insurance, compounding the legal ramifications for the owner.

The Kundapur Rural Police Station has formally registered the case under Crime No. 01/2026. The charges levied against the accused include violations of Sections 110 and 303(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which pertain to [details of these sections would be added if known]; Sections 4(1A) and 21(4) of the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act (MMDR Act), addressing [details of these sections would be added if known]; and Sections 183, 146, 192, and 182 of the Indian Motor Vehicles Act (IMV Act), related to [details of these sections would be added if known].

Authorities have indicated that a thorough investigation is underway to determine the full extent of culpability and to ensure that all responsible parties are held accountable under the relevant laws. The investigation aims to provide a comprehensive understanding of the circumstances leading to the accident and to prevent similar incidents in the future.