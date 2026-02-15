Fire at luxury residential building in Tollygunge, several film stars come down onto street

Kolkata: A fire broke out in a luxury residence in the Tollygunge area of south Kolkata on Sunday afternoon, causing several Bengal film industry luminaries, who stay there, to come out onto the street below.

However, no injuries were reported in the incident, which covered the multi-storey building in black smoke.

The fire broke out in Tower 2 of Diamond City Residence, where several stars, including film couple Yash and Nusrat, actress and Trinamool Congress MLA Sayantika Banerjee, have flats.

It was learnt that Yash and Nusrat came down with their children in panic. The residents have been evacuated to a safe place.

Four fire engines were pressed into service after receiving the news.

Reports said that the fire broke out on the fifth floor. However, no one was in the room where the fire started. Initial estimates suggest that the fire started from a short circuit. The police and fire brigade were informed immediately and brought the situation under control.

While no one was injured in the incident, there are fears of a huge loss or damage to property. There are fears that if the fire had not been brought under control in time, it could have spread and caused a bigger accident.

The incident has spread panic among local residents.

When contacted, Banerjee said: “I heard about the fire breaking out in the residential building. However, I was not there at that time. I have come to the camp in Baranagar. I am fine.”

Director Shubhrajit Mitra, who also lives in that building, gave a detailed account of the incident.

“I heard that a Shivaratri puja was being held in the temple of a resident of the fifth-floor house. They lit a lamp and performed aarti. Without extinguishing the lamp, they came down, saying that they would perform the Shiva puja in the temple of the residence. In their absence, the fire probably caught fire from the lamp in the house.”

“I live on the 18th floor. My mother is sick at home. It took me a while to get down with her. Because the lift was closed. At that moment, I saw the rest of the residents of the building running down the stairs,” Mitra added.

Actor couple Yash and Nusrat’s flat is on the floor above the one where the fire broke out. Fearing for their lives, they immediately came down with their two children.

Two days ago, a fire broke out in the Globcine Crystal Building in Salt Lake Sector Five. A female employee of a multinational organisation fell ill due to the smoke. She was rescued and sent to the hospital.