Fire breaks out at cake manufacturing company in Kolkata

Kolkata: A fire broke out in Anandapur area in southern outskirts of Kolkata, said the police on Tuesday.

This time a fire broke out in the factory of a famous cake manufacturing company. However, there is no report of any injury. An investigation into the incident has been started.

According to the police, the cake manufacturing company has a factory in ​​EM bypass. The incident occurred when the work was going on in the factory on Monday night.

After spotting fire, the workers soon came out of the factory in panic. The area is under the jurisdiction of Anandapur police station. The Police and Fire Department were soon informed. The fire quickly spread in the factory.

Police and fire brigade quickly reached the spot and the area was cordoned off. Firefighters quickly started extinguishing the fire.

Three engines went to the spot to douse the fire. After some time, the fire in the factory was brought under control. It is suspected that the fire could have started from a short circuit.

Police and fire brigade officials have started investigating the incident. They are also checking whether all the documents of the factory are in place.

The incident brought back memories of the fire incident at Pushpanjali decorator’s warehouse and an adjacent momo factory in January this year.

The massive fire broke out in the same Anandapur area which houses many warehouses and factories. About 27 people were killed in the fire incident while another 27 are still missing.

The people died as they could not come out of the factory after the fire broke out. Their body parts were recovered from the charred warehouse. Since there was no way to identify anyone, DNA tests were conducted.

The body parts of 27 people were handed over to their families after DNA tests. Three people were arrested in connection with the incident.