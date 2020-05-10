Spread the love



















Fire breaks out at cardboard factory in Delhi

New Delhi: A massive fire broke out at a cardboard factory in Bawana industrial area of Delhi on Sunday morning.

A total of 14 fire tenders was rushed to the spot to douse the fire.

The factory is located in Sector 2 of the Bawana industrial area and the fire broke out on the first floor of the factory.

Speaking to IANS, Director of Delhi Fire Services, Atul Garg said, “The reasons for the fire are yet to be ascertained. No casualty or injury has been reported in the incident,and no one was trapped inside the factory.”

A call about the fire was received around 7.55 a.m., following which fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

“The fire fighting operation is currently underway,” said Garg.