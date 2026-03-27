Fire breaks out in house in Delhi’s Keshav Puram area; 5 injured

New Delhi: Panic spread in the Keshav Puram police station area of Delhi after a fire broke out in a residential house. Five people sustained injuries in the incident. Three fire tenders and teams from the Keshav Puram police station rushed to the scene and worked to extinguish the blaze.

The incident occurred near the Tri Nagar grain market within the jurisdiction of the Keshav Puram police station. The fire started in the house at approximately 7.00 a.m. However, the exact cause of the fire remains unknown at this time.

The Delhi Fire Service received a call at 7.10 a.m. regarding a fire in a house located on the third floor of a building. Subsequently, three fire tenders from the fire department reached the spot. Teams from the Keshav Puram police station, along with an ambulance, were also dispatched to the site.

It was reported that the fire engulfed the entire house, resulting in burn injuries to five individuals. Upon the arrival of the police and the ambulance at the scene, all the injured persons were shifted to a hospital for treatment.

Family member Preetan told IANS, “The fire started from the motor. Some items were kept nearby, and they caught fire. Six people live in our house…”

Earlier on March 24, a fire broke out in a plywood warehouse located in the Bawana Sector-2 industrial area. The fire spread rapidly, and a thick cloud of smoke engulfed the entire area, creating panic among nearby residents. The Delhi Fire Service (DFS) received information about the incident at approximately 3.55 a.m., following which immediate relief and rescue operations were launched. A total of 17 fire tenders were deployed to bring the blaze under control. However, no casualties were reported in that incident.

On March 18, a fire broke out in a building in Delhi’s Palam area. The building, owned by Rajendra Kashyap, housed a showroom for clothing and cosmetics across its basement, ground, and first floors, while the family resided on the second and third floors. Among the nine deceased were three young girls.