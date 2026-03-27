Mangaluru: Man Hacked to Death Near Thokkottu Flyover

Mangaluru: A 46-year-old man was brutally murdered near the Thokkottu flyover on the outskirts of Mangaluru on Friday morning. The deceased has been identified as Arif alias Tablet Arif, a resident of Mullugudde House in Talapady.

According to initial reports from the Mangaluru police, Arif was traveling on a motorcycle when he was attacked by a group of assailants. The perpetrators, who were trailing Arif in a car, reportedly rammed his motorcycle from behind, causing him to fall onto the road. Following the collision, the assailants allegedly attacked Arif with deadly weapons, inflicting fatal injuries. After the attack, the assailants fled the scene in the same vehicle.

Law enforcement authorities are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the murder. Preliminary investigations suggest that personal enmity may have been a motivating factor, as Arif had a history of involvement in criminal cases. Police records indicate that two cases were registered against him in 2008. However, no recent criminal activity involving Arif has been reported.

The Mangaluru South Police Station has registered a case, and a search operation is underway to locate and apprehend the individuals responsible for the crime. Police are actively pursuing leads and gathering evidence to determine the exact motive behind the murder and bring the perpetrators to justice. The investigation is ongoing.