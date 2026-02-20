Fire breaks out in Hyderabad building housing coaching institutes; 50 students rescued

Hyderabad: About 50 students from a coaching institute were rescued as a fire broke out in a commercial complex in Ameerpet area in Hyderabad on Friday. There were no casualties, police said.

Fire-fighting personnel rescued about 50 students trapped in an IT coaching institute on the second floor.

The incident occurred at Maitrivanam in the heart of the city.

Students in the coaching institute at Nilgiri Block of the G+5 commercial building were trapped by the fire, triggering panic in the busy area.

Fire-fighting personnel with fire engines rushed to the spot and launched an operation to douse the blaze and rescue those trapped inside.

While some climbed down balconies to escape, the rescue workers saved 50 students with the aid of ladders.

Following the incident, authorities shut down the shops in the complex and sent home students in other coaching institutes located in the building.

Preliminary investigation by police shows that the fire started from a panel board on the ground floor due to an electrical short circuit. As the smoke covered first and second floors, panic gripped those present in the building.

Students in a coaching class on the second floor were trapped because of the smoke. People from other blocks of the building started the rescue operation before police and fire-fighting personnel reached the spot.

Police said no one was injured in the blaze. A police officer said a case has been registered and further investigation was on.

Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) Commissioner, A.V. Ranganath, visited the fire affected building. He told media that a short-circuit led to the blaze.

HYDRAA team personnel also participated in the rescue operation.

He said rescue efforts were hampered by garbage in balconies. He said fortunately the flames did not spread. If the blaze had spread, it could have led to a major disaster.

He mentioned that HYDRAA, Fire Services, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), Electricity department recently launched a drive to check violation of fire safety norms.

Ranganath said they have given one month to enable all the buildings to take necessary fire safety measures. He said they would conduct safety checks from next month.