Fire under control after drone attack at UAE’s Fujairah petroleum site

Dubai: The fire that erupted at a petroleum facility in Fujairah, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), following a drone attack, has been brought under control, authorities said Monday.

Officials confirmed that the blaze broke out in the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone, with no injuries reported. Local civil defense teams responded immediately, putting the fire under control.

The Fujairah Media Office noted that this is the third time the area has been targetted in recent days, following a drone attack and a similar fire recorded last Saturday, amid escalating regional tensions, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Fujairah Oil Industry Zone is a strategic hub for ship refuelling and a key terminal for exporting UAE crude oil. Located outside the Strait of Hormuz, it plays a vital role in global oil supply flows.

Authorities urged the public to follow information from official sources and avoid spreading rumours, stressing that the situation is being closely monitored and that necessary measures are being taken to ensure public safety.

The UAE, along with other Gulf States, has been subjected to missile and drone attacks amid regional escalation linked to ongoing US and Israeli military actions against Iran.

Meanwhile, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud discussed regional developments during a phone call on Monday, including escalating military actions and their impact on regional and global security.

According to the Emirates News Agency, the two sides stressed the need for an immediate cessation of military escalation, warning that it threatens stability and security in the region and beyond. They underscored the importance of prioritizing dialogue and diplomacy to address regional issues and preserve peace and security.

Since the outbreak of the joint US-Israeli strikes on Iran on February 28, Gulf States have faced waves of missile and drone attacks, with the UAE reporting interception of over 1,500 drones so far.