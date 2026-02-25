Firing on car near Kashmere Gate, ‘member’ of Lawrence Bishnoi’s legal team injured

New Delhi: Unidentified assailants opened fire on a car in Delhi’s Kashmere Gate area on Tuesday, injuring one person, police officials said.

According to police, there were five people in the car, and the attackers fled after the shooting. The injured person was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, where he is undergoing treatment. His condition is reported to be stable.

DCP North Delhi Raja Banthia told reporters at the scene, “We received information at around 10:10 pm that a car had been fired upon near Kashmere Gate. Upon reaching the spot, we found that four to five rounds had been fired at the car. One person was injured and has been admitted to the hospital. Our team immediately mobilized and an investigation has been initiated.”

The DCP said, “We are working on every aspect of the investigation. Based on CCTV footage, witness statements, and other technical evidence, we will soon identify and arrest the attackers. Maintaining law and order in Delhi is our priority.”

According to police sources, the injured man claims to be a member of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s legal team. However, the police have not yet been able to officially confirm it.

The other four people in the car at the time of the incident are safe. Police said the motive for the attack is not yet clear, but it could be related to an old rivalry or gang war.

Police arrived at the scene and seized footage from nearby CCTV cameras. A forensic team has also begun an investigation. Empty cartridges were recovered from the scene of the shooting, and efforts are being made to identify the weapon.

Police have cordoned off the surrounding area and launched a search for the suspects.