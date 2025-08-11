First in the State! 601 CCTV Cameras to be installed in 207 Junctions in the District – SP Hariram Shanker

Udupi: Udupi District Police, in collaboration with the Udupi District Chamber of Commerce, has undertaken an ambitious project to install a total of 601 cameras at 207 junctions across the district, said Udupi Superintendent of Police Hariram Shankar.

Speaking at a press conference at the SP’s office on Monday, he said that in order to prevent criminal activities, the district police have introduced a night patrolling system in selected towns and market areas. This is intended to curb theft, crimes against women, and offences committed by drug addicts and criminals, and to ensure the safety of business establishments, isolated houses, and senior citizens.

Under this project, appointed security guards will patrol their designated areas from 10:00 PM to 6:00 AM. If they notice any suspicious person or incident, they must immediately inform the local beat police or the district police control room. The remuneration for the appointed security guards will be borne by the residents of the respective area where the guard is deployed.

Currently, the Drishti Project has been launched in 12 locations — 2 locations in the limits of Udupi City, Shirva, and Gangolli Police Stations, and 1 location each in the limits of Kundapur, Hebri, Karkala City, Hiriyadka, Shankaranarayana, and Brahmavar Police Stations. In the coming days, 21 more locations across the district will be brought under the project.

The CCTV installation project is estimated to cost around Rs 2.5 crore. In its initial phase, 10 Automatic Number Plate Reader (ANPR) cameras will be installed at key border points, communal conflict-prone areas, and sensitive spots — including Mala, Hosmaru, and Sacheripete (Karkala Rural Police Station limits), Sanuru (Karkala City), Someshwara (Hebri), Hosangadi (Amasebailu), Dali (Kollur), Mel Gangolli (Gangolli), Malpe Beach (Malpe), and the City Bus Stand (Udupi).

Additionally, 10 high-quality cameras will be installed at major junctions — Kalsanka, Karavali, Indrali Bridge, Santhekatte Junction, Service Bus Stand, and Old KSRTC Bus Stand (Udupi City Municipal limits), MKodi Junction and Kandluru Pete (Kundapur Sub-Division), and Baradi and Naravi (Karkala Sub-Division). The footage from these cameras will be continuously monitored both at the respective police stations and the district police control room.

Under the Home Minister’s directions, a door-to-door visit programme is being implemented throughout Udupi district. As part of this programme, beat police staff and station officers visit houses in their jurisdiction — including those in apartment complexes and individual residences — to interact with residents and discuss their issues. So far, 22,000 houses have been visited. If any police-related issues are identified, they are promptly brought to the attention of higher officials for priority resolution. If the matter concerns another department, the relevant department is immediately contacted for swift action.

On 24 July 2025, the Anti-Drug and Awareness Committee (ADAC), created to curb drug abuse in schools and colleges, was formally launched at the Bannanje Sri Narayanaguru Auditorium in association with the Udupi District Police, under the slogan: “From Intoxication to Dawn — Our Aim: A Drug-Free India.”

When college authorities and the police maintain close contact, students are less likely to fall prey to drugs. Therefore, an ADAC has been formed in every college. Each committee must include the principal, two staff members, and one student representative from each class — with at least two being female students. The nodal officer for the committee will be the jurisdictional police inspector or sub-inspector (Law and Order). The committee is required to hold a monthly meeting and organise at least one awareness activity — such as a walkathon or other simple event. A representative from the local police station must be invited to each meeting, and the nodal officer should attend at least once every three months.

Additionally, 10% of students in each college will be randomly selected for quarterly medical testing. If any student tests positive for drug use, the information will be shared with the nodal officer. The student’s identity will be kept confidential, and they will be referred for counselling and rehabilitation. Before any medical test, a signed consent form must be obtained from students. The District Health Officer (DHO) will arrange skilled medical teams to be present at designated testing locations. The entire process will be managed by the college administration, with assistance from the local police if necessary.

If drug use is confirmed in any student, they will be counselled, and efforts will be made to identify and take legal action against the drug peddlers supplying them. This will also help protect other students from drug abuse.

The district-level police nodal officer for ADAC is the DySP, Sen Police Station (8277989100), who can be contacted for any related information. ADACs have been formed in all 166 colleges in the district — including 120 pre-university colleges and 46 professional colleges. The committee will function under the leadership of the Udupi District Deputy Commissioner and District Magistrate.