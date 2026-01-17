First R-Day Parade after ‘Op Sindoor’ to feature 29-aircraft flypast, cutting-edge defence platforms

New Delhi: The first Republic Day Parade to be held after Operation Sindoor last year promises a special display of military might through cutting-edge defence platforms and a grand flypast by 29 aircraft, an official said on Saturday.

The special display of military power in the Parade is expected to be in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s high praise for “Make in India” weapons and drones that proved their mettle during Operation Sindoor in May 2025.

This year’s Republic Day Parade will uniquely blend 150 years of ‘Vande Mataram’, India’s military might, including Brahmos and Akash missiles, and rich cultural diversity through 30 vibrant tableaux, according to the Ministry of Defence.

The flypast will showcase Rafale, Su-30, P8i, C-295, Mig-29, Apache, LCH, ALH, Mi-17 in different formations.

The Parade will feature cutting-edge defence platforms and a spectacular cultural performance by 2,500 artists, celebrating Vande Mataram and Atmanirbhar Bharat, the Ministry of Defence said.

The Indian Army will be represented by a Mounted Column of 61 Cavalry and Battle Array Formation (for the first time) as well as seven marching contingents.

“HMRV (High Mobility Recce Veh — BFSR and ATGM) and Dhruv Heptr, T-90, Main Battle Tank Arjun, BMP-II and NAMIS-II Nag Missile System, IOC (Integrated Operational Centre), UGVs, ATV (All Terrain Veh), LSV (Light Strike Veh) with Trailer (Robotic Mules and UGV), Shaktiban, ATAGS and Dhanush, URLS and Brahmos, Akash and MRSAM, Drone Shakti and Glacier ATV will be the main attractions in the mechanised columns,” the Ministry of Defence added.

European Council President Antonio Costa and the European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will be the Chief Guests at this year’s Republic Day Parade, it said.

Earlier, PM Modi highlighted the country’s growing defence capabilities, saying, “India is building the capability to export equipment for all three armed services. We aspire to become a top defence exporter in the world, which has increased 30 times in the last 11 years.”

“Our missiles like BrahMos and Akash have proved their capability in ‘Operation Sindoor’ also. The name BrahMos itself is so renowned that just hearing it makes many people anxious, wondering if BrahMos is coming,” the Prime Minister said at a defence event.

The Ministry of Defence said that the Republic Day Parade will include a total of seven marching contingents of the Army, including animal contingent, comprising of Zansker ponies, Bacterian camel and dogs with Handlers Contingent, SCOUTS Contingent, RAJPUT Contingent, ASSAM Contingent, JAK LI Contingent, ARTY Contingent, BHAIRAV Contingent in ‘Uncha Kadam taal’ and Ladakh Scouts will march post the saluting dais.

A total 18 marching contingents and 13 bands will take part in the Republic Day Parade-2026.

Around 10,000 people from all walks of the society have been invited to witness the Republic Day Parade-2026 at the Kartavya Path as Special Guests this year, the Ministry of Defence added.

“People with exemplary work in connection with income and employment generation, technology, innovation, start-ups, self-help groups and best performers under key government initiatives have been identified with help of departments concerned and invited to witness the ceremony,” the Ministry of Defence said.