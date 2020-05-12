Spread the love



















First Shramik Special Train Carrying 1428 Migrants Leaves Puttur to Bihar

Mangaluru: The first Shramik Special from Mysuru division with 1428 migrant labourers belonging to the State of Bihar onboard started at 14:30 hrs today, May 12 from Kabaka, Puttur Railway station. This train has been scheduled as per the request by the Government of Karnataka.

The train with a composition of 24 coaches, including 18 Sleeper, 4 General and 2 Ladies-Cum-Luggage Vans with a capacity of 1464 passengers to Bapudham Motihari in Bihar via Arsikere Jn., Ballary Jn., Guntakal Jn., Vijayawada & Gaya Jn. is scheduled to reach the destination at 07:00 hrs on Thursday, May 14.

Consistent with the comprehensive guidelines issued by the Ministry of Railways, social distancing was observed during boarding with all passengers wearing face masks. Adequate quantity of soaps & sanitizers have been provided in each compartment for maintaining personal hygiene and the passengers were sensitized about the contagious nature of COVID-19 infection and the need to observe all precautions scrupulously. Earlier the empty rake before starting from Mysuru yesterday, May 11 was thoroughly sanitized as per the standard protocol communicated by the Railway Board. A total of 6 Railway Protection Force personnel will be escorting the train end-to-end who are under instructions to coordinate with the Government Railway Police of the respective state governments in the path of the train to deal with any emergency effectively.

The Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has made arrangements for supplying food and water to passengers onboard at Arsikere. IRCTC in coordination with the other Railway Divisions en route will be taking care of catering services, as required.

Mysuru Divisional Railway authority oversaw the arrangements at Kabaka, Puttur Railway station and stated that proper communication was vital in the safe transportation of migrant labourers and instructed all concerned that protocols issued by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare for prevention of the infection must be followed in letter and spirit.

