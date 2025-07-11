Fisherman Dies in Boat Accident Near Malpe

Udupi: A fisherman identified as Niladhara (48), a resident of Udyavar Pitrodi, died on Friday after the traditional boat he was on capsized near Padukere, off the coast of Malpe.

According to reports, Niladhara was fishing with other fishermen when strong waves caused their boat to overturn while casting nets. Niladhara became trapped between the overturned boat and the fishing nets, resulting in his death.

Authorities recovered Niladhara’s body from the sea and transported it to the Ajjarkad District Hospital. The Malpe Police Station has registered a case and is investigating the incident.



